Rachel Lindsay Stuns In New Snapshot, Urges Followers To Get Out And Vote

Rachel Lindsay wants her followers to take care of their civic duty.

Former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay wants her followers to get out and vote. The 35-year-old former reality television star turned to Instagram on Friday, August 14, to share a stunning new snapshot of herself and to send a message regarding the civil duty of voting.

Lindsay posed in her Florida home that she shares with her husband, Bryan Abasolo, whom she met and fell in love with during her season of The Bachelorette. She wore a bright yellow T-shirt with big black letters spelling out the word “Vote” in all capitals. She wore her dark hair styled in beautiful long braids that stretched all the way to her waist.

Lindsay accessorized with plenty of jewelry, including three silver hoops in one ear. She also wore a variety of necklaces, including several gold beaded chains and a pedant necklace. One of her jewelry pieces included R and B charms, likely representing the couple’s first initials.

The former reality TV star maintained a serious expression as she posed for the camera. In her caption, she revealed that she recently became an official Florida resident with one specific intention in mind. She wanted to be able to legally vote within the state.

She reminded her followers that their vote counts and encouraged them to do their share by ensuring they are registered. She invited them to tag a friend in the comments section in an effort to spread the word regarding the importance of this practice.

Lindsay’s post earned over 7,000 likes on Instagram in less than an hour after it was shared online. She boasts a total of 925,000 followers on the platform overall and frequently uses her online audience to speak out regarding social and political issues.

Her fans took to the comments section to commend her for using her fame for good and to express how much they admire her.

“So fabulous to see a strong woman use her platform for the better good! VOTE!” commented one fan.

“I also keep my residency as Florida for the sole purpose of voting. Let’s turn that swing state blue!” wrote a second person.

“You are doing a great job. So proud of you,” one more person commented upon the post.

Lindsay has been very vocal lately regarding the Black Lives Matter movement. She has also accused The Bachelor franchise for failing to be diverse enough. She even threatened to disassociate herself with the franchise if she did not see positive changes take place, as The Inquisitr previously reported.