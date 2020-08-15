Alexis Skyy Flaunts Insane Physique In Tiny String Bikini Straddling A Basketball: ‘The Ball Is In MY Court’

Alexis Skyy took to Instagram Friday evening with a provocative post that wowed her 4.3 million followers. The reality television star, made famous by her appearance on the VH1 series Love & Hip Hop, shared an image of herself on a basketball court that left fans wanting more. The post racked up over 30,000 likes in less than an hour after it was uploaded.

Alexis wore a barely-there electric blue string bikini that left little to the imagination.

The halter top appeared to have soft triangle cups, which stretched taut against the alluring weight of her breasts. A set of thin strings were tied in bows behind her neck and around her rib cage.

The bottom of the suit featured two straps that rested high over both hips that dipped down into a “V” at the small of her back, and attached to an almost invisible strip of fabric that rose up from between her impressive cheeks.

Alexis also wore a matching pair of blue Nike’s with black accents and bright white soles, topped with pushed-down athletic socks.

She accessorized with a stylish hat over her long, brunette waves. The short brim framed her enormous brown eyes. Her hair cascaded all the way down her back, grazing her voluptuous booty.

Alexis posed with her behind facing the camera, angled slightly to her right. She balanced seductively on top of a classic Spalding basketball with her feet flat on the ground and her knees spread wide apart. She extended her right arm and rested her palm against the front of her corresponding knee.

She gazed over her shoulder at the camera with a sultry expression. Her lips were slightly parted. Her high cheekbones and flawless complexion looked spectacular.

Numerous tattoos were visible across Alexis’s body. Perhaps most notably, she had an enormous butterfly whose wings spanned one side of her derriere, as well as the outline of a bow just above. Three stars in descending sizes could be seen on her ribs, just behind her right breast.

The photo shoot occurred on an outdoor basketball court with navy and maroon surfaces. A small patch of green grass was visible in the distant background, as well as a brightly-lit row of multi-storied brown buildings. A few cars were parked on the other side of a short rock retaining wall and a metal fence.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, Alexis flaunted the front of her assets for her Instagram followers just a few weeks ago. She posted a sexy snap in which she bared her stunning cleavage and bare midriff wearing a revealing crop top.