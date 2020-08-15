Ariana James Looks Super Hot In Green Shorts And Matching Top

Colombian fitness model Ariana James went online on Friday, August 14, and treated her 2.4 million followers to a very chic snapshot.

In the pic, Ariana rocked a very stylish, green-and-white printed outfit that perfectly accentuated her figure. The outfit consisted of an off-the-shoulder crop top which boasted a sweetheart neckline, a bow right below the neckline, a cutout feature in the centre, and long, puffed sleeves.

The risque ensemble not only drew attention toward Ariana’s flawless décolletage but it also enabled her to flaunt a glimpse of her taut stomach and slender waist.

Ariana teamed the top with matching, high-waisted shorts which allowed her to show off her toned legs and sexy thighs.

The hottie wore her raven-colored tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. The shoot took place outdoors, during the day. A building with glass doors and a staircase could be seen in the background.

To strike a pose, Ariana stood with her legs spread apart, kept a hand on her waist, and ran her fingers through her hair. She lifted her chin, gazed straight into the camera, and seductively parted her lips.

Ariana added a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she wished her fans a happy weekend and sent them positive energy and kisses. The stunner also informed users that her sexy outfit was from the Miami-based online clothing retailer, Samiya Boutique.

Within less than 30 minutes of going live, the picture amassed more than 10,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Ariana’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared 350-plus messages in which they praised her amazing figure, her beautiful looks, and her incredible sense of style.

“How beautiful!!! And your clothes looks great!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You are the most stunning model on Instagram. Have a great weekend, gorgeous!” another user chimed in.

“Beautiful, as always!! Thank you for always motivating us! I love you, Ari. You are slaying in this attire,” a third follower wrote, adding a heart-eyed and fire emoji.

“You are the sexiest and the most great-looking chick alive! Your husband is the luckiest man on Earth,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Apart from her regular followers, several other models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the photograph, including Yarishna Ayala, Melina Figueroa, and Janna Breslin.

Ariana wows her admirers with her hot and stylish pictures and videos from time to time. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on August 7, she shared another racy snap on her timeline in which she rocked an insanely sexy one-piece swimsuit.