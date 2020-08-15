MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Shows Off Fit Figure In Fierce Fight Pics For Latest Update

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda showed off four killer photos from her last fight for her latest Instagram upload. In the pics, her fit figure was on display as she was photographed in various stages of the match.

The 21-year-old shared the snaps which were taken last weekend during Bellator 243 where she came out victorious. Two of the slides caught the Tae Kwon Do expert making her way to the cage, one was in the middle of combat, and the other showed her celebrating the win.

In the first photo, the flyweight rocked her fighting gear which included a black sports bra that had her last name written across the front, and a pair of matching athletic shorts. Loureda straddled the cage in celebration, as she wore a pair of red Bellator-brand gloves, and still had her mouth guard in. She placed a hand on her hip and fans caught a glimpse of her chiseled midsection and defined legs.

Loureda was all-business in the second pic. This was taken during her entrance and there was a focused look across her face. Her long brown hair was braided and knotted at the top of head, and she sported a white gi.

The third picture captured the Miami, Florida native while she mounted her opponent. Loureda’s mouth was open and her right fist was cocked back as the opponent raised an arm to her face. The referee was seen looking on with a watchful eye. In the final slide, the MMA fighter looked ferocious as she was once again photographed making her entrance to the fight.

For the caption, Loureda said this was the fight that solidified her career, and she vowed to one day become the champion of her division. She included a “#TeamLoureda” hashtag, and tagged her sponsors in the post.

Many of the fighter’s 466,000 Instagram followers flocked to the pictures, and more than 62,000 of them showed their support by tapping the “like” button in just over five hours after they went live. Loureda had almost 900 comments, as her replies were littered with fire and fist emoji. UFC competitor Pearl Gonzalez responded with heart-eye emoji.

“Wow she looks pretty when she is sweaty [too]?!” one follower wrote.

“You are the definition of beautiful,” an admirer commented.

“Let’s Go Champ,” a supportive fan replied.

“I feel like not enough people are talking about the [ref’s] beard,” an Instagram user joked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Loureda flaunted her sculpted figure in a barely-there bikini.