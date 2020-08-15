Josiah & Lauren Duggar Introduce Baby Bella To Family In A Safe Way In New ‘Counting On’ Clip

Josiah and Lauren Duggar are new parents to their first child, Bella Milagro, who was born last November. Their birth story was just aired last week on TLC’s Counting On and it looks like their first few days with their newborn daughter will be shown in the upcoming episode on Tuesday. In addition, the rest of the Duggar family was able to meet the new bundle of joy, but in a safe way,

Since Bella was born during flu season, they said that they decided that it would be best to not get too close to her to keep her as safe as possible from catching something. She was only a week old at the time of the taping. In the new video clip that was shared on the show’s Facebook page, Josiah and Lauren stayed at home with their newborn while the rest of Josiah’s side of the family came to see Bella for the first time. The new dad explained that they needed to find a way for them to see her without passing on germs.

Jim Bob, Michelle, and the rest of the clan, came for the visit. Also, all the new babies that were born before Bella were being carried in car seats. They all went up to the window of the nursery to see her. Jessa couldn’t get over how adorable she was. As seen in last week’s episode of Counting On, Jessa and Ben took their three kids shopping to get some things together for a care package to give to Josiah and Lauren. They carried it to the house in a laundry basket.

Bella was wrapped up tightly in a blanket and she wore a purple headband on her tiny head. She was snoozing during the whole visit. Joe and Kendra Duggar just had their little girl, Addison, a few days before and they brought her as well. Joe held her up to the outside window to meet her cousin. However, they both slept through it. Lauren mentioned that she was a little sad that they couldn’t go inside to hold Bella, but it was for the best.

Josiah mentioned beforehand that he thought Bella resembled Lauren’s family more than his, but he didn’t seem to mind.

There are many babies that have arrived over the past year. Joy-Anna Duggar is currently waiting on the arrival of her second child. She and husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting a girl any day now. She is resting at home with Austin and their son Gideon until their little one arrives.