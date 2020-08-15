Reese Witherspoon Shares A Sweet Throwback Pic Of Her & ‘How Do You Know’ Co-Star Paul Rudd

Reese Witherspoon gave her 23.7 million Instagram followers something to squeal over on Friday afternoon when she shared an adorable throwback pic of her and How Do You Know co-star Paul Rudd walking hand-in-hand.

Reese and Paul played love interests in the 2010 romantic comedy, which also starred Owen Wilson, Jack Nicholson, and Kathryn Hahn. Despite underperforming at the box office when it first released, it seems new fans, and old, have been watching and rewatching the movie now that it is streaming on Netflix.

In her caption, Reese said she had “noticed” lots of people checking out the film on the streaming service as of late, so she felt like sharing a fun throwback. It also fit for her Flashback Friday post, as she hashtagged it “#fbf.”

As an aside, the 44-year-old actress also said the Marvel star was just as great off-screen as he was in the movie.

The photo she chose showed both stars dressed up, Reese in a snug-fitting black mini dress and Paul in a suit and tie, as they held hands and walked down a romantically lit street. Paul could not seem to take his eyes off his co-star.

Aside from her chic outfit, Reese also wore a necklace and a pair of black heels in the photograph.

Thousands of people flocked to the post, and it quickly racked up more than 546,000 likes and over 5,500 comments. Several of the Little Fires Everywhere star’s famous friends and colleagues also liked and commented on the photo, including Mindy Kaling, Octavia Spencer, Candace Nelson, and Ali Wentworth.

Several users gushed that Paul and Reese should do another project together soon, and others joked that the two of them never seemed to age.

“Two iconic actors together i can watch you two together hundreds of times,” wrote one fan, inserting a pink heart emoji to their message.

“10 years, and you two haven’t changed a BIT,” said another.

“‘Overnight Delivery’ was one of my fave Reese and Paul pairings,” chimed in a third user alongside a smiley face emoji.

“Just watched this for the first time while I was up in the middle of the night with my newborn!!!” raved a fourth person.

A few days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Reese had shared a different throwback snapshot to a Vanity Fair photo shoot she did in March. In that image, she wore an extravagant pink gown with a high-slit that showed off her toned legs.