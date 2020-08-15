Gymnast Simone Biles Snuggles Up To New Boyfriend Jonathan Owens In New Adorable Snapshots

Simone Biles showed a little PDA while cuddling up to her NFL player boyfriend.

Gold medal winning Olympic gymnast Simone Biles turned to Instagram on Friday, August 14 to share two adorable snapshots alongside her new boyfriend Jonathan Owens. The pair cuddled up and showed a little PDA.

Biles wore a form fitting, sleeveless white crop top that hugged her curves. The top exposed her well toned stomach and diamond belly button piercing. She kept it comfy and casual in a pair of grey sweatpants. She wore her long dark hair down in braids.

Meanwhile, Owens also kept it casual in a plain grey T-shirt. He accessorized with several different necklaces, including a diamond encrusted cross. The couple lounged in two separate black leather arm chairs, embracing one another.

In the first snapshot, Biles stuck out her tongue playfully for the camera and rested her hand on her boyfriend’s face as he planted a kiss on the side of her head. In the second photo, Owens rested his head on her shoulder and looked intently at the camera. Biles grinned, a content expression upon her face.

Owens is a 25 year old NFL player and is currently a safety for the Houston Texans. He and Biles became Instagram official earlier this month and appear to be incredibly happy together.

In the caption of her post, Biles made a pun regarding gymnastics and falling in love with her new man. The two adorable photos earned over 38 thousand likes in less than an hour after being shared online. Biles has a relatively large online audience with 3.9 million followers on the platform overall. Her many fans took to the comments section to gush over the sweet photos and to express how happy they are to see her in a new relationship. Others expressed how much they look up to her as a gymnast and overall person.

“Your the GOAT you don’t fall… enough said Simone. Thanks Simone for everything you have done..,” commented one fan.

“How is he doing with the NFL season possibly not playing this year?” asked one curious person.

“Not you, the most decorated gymnast of all time, talking bout falling,” wrote a third person.

“You are so cute together,” gushed one more fan.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Biles’ last relationship was with fellow gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr.. The pair dated for three years before calling in quits in March due to undisclosed reasons. At the time, Biles admitted that the split had been tough but that she understood it was ultimately “for the best.”