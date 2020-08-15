Katrin Freud Flaunts Her Hot Physique In A Pink Bandeau Bikini

Ukrainian Playboy model Katrin Freud, who is also known as Ekaterina Sergeeva on social media, went online on Friday, August 14, and treated her 980,000-plus followers to a very hot bikini pic.

In the snapshot, Katrin rocked a skimpy, pink bathing suit that consisted of a bandeau-style top and high-waisted bottoms. The risque ensemble enabled her to flaunt a glimpse of her enviable cleavage as well as her taut stomach and toned legs.

Katrin wore her brunette tresses down and let her long locks fall over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of round-shaped, silver earrings to ramp up the glam. She also accessorized with a pair of sunglasses which she held in her hand to pose for the pic.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The shoot took place on a boat against the beautiful background of the ocean. Katrin leaned against the railing of the boat and placed her hand on it, lifted her chin, looked away from the camera, and flashed an ear-to-ear smile.

In the caption, Katrin wished her fans a happy Friday. She also informed users that her sexy ensemble was from the online beachwear and clothing retailer, KJ Swimwear.

Within 15 hours of posting, the picture racked up more than 6,500 likes. What’s more, several of Katrin’s ardent admirers took to the comments section and posted close to 185 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful smile.

“Omg, you look so hot!!! And this bathing suit is amazing,” one of her fans commented.

“Happy Friday to you too, gorgeous. You are hands down the prettiest and the sexiest model on Instagram!” another user chimed in.

“How can someone be this perfect? Love your tanned body and stunning smile,” a third follower wrote.

“This pic made my day. Thank you for sharing it with us and keep smiling!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “wife material,” and “queen,” to express their adoration for the hottie.

Aside from her legions of followers, many of her fellow models and Instagram notables also liked and commented on the photograph to show appreciation and support, including Andreane Chamberland, Brit Manuela, Veronica Bielik, and Isabella Rakonic.

Katrin rarely fails to impress her fans with her skin-baring pics and videos which she posts on the photo-sharing website almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, on July 23, she posted a steamy clip in which she showed off major underboob in a black bodysuit.