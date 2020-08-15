Suzy Cortez Flaunts Bare, Sandy Booty Wearing Multi-Colored Thong Bikini On The Beach

Brazilian Instagram model Suzy Cortez took to her social media page on Friday evening with a sultry snap that left her 2.3 million followers wanting more.

The Miss BumBum World 2019 shared an image of herself laying on the beach covered in sand and little else, which racked up over 2,000 likes and 100 comments in the first five minutes after it was uploaded.

Suzy posed stretched out on her stomach across a patch of golden, sun-kissed beach. She balanced her upper body on her arms, which were stretched out straight in front of her, with her hands casually folded together. Her manicured nails were painted an opaque white.

She wore a tiny string bikini that emphasized her ample assets. The halter top was a vivid yellow shade that popped against her bronzed skin.

The thong bottom featured an abstract pattern of wavy vertical lines in bright orange, yellow, pink, and blue against a white background. The small piece of fabric left most of her famous rear on full display. She arched her back and cocked one hip to maximize the roundness of her cheeks.

Suzy seemed to have been rolling around prior to the casual shoot, as the smooth skin of her derriere was covered in grains of sand.

She lifted her chin and gazed off-camera into the distance. Natural diffused light beautifully accentuated her striking features. Long, dark lashes and arched brows framed her light eyes and she parted her lips seductively.

Suzy’s long, dark tresses appeared to be damp. She flipped her hair to one side and let it cascade over her shoulder in tousled waves, inches of it trailing across the sand below. A few loose strands fell into her eyes and also framed the other side of her face.

Suzy’s devoted Instagram followers were quick to express their adoration for the internet celebrity. Most fans commented with varied strings of affectionate emoji in the form of hearts, flames, and peaches, and many others elected to put their feelings into words.

“Jaw dropping beauty,” declared on fan.

“Beautiful Scene Beautiful Queen,” rhymed a second person, who followed the compliment with a single red rose symbol.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy also showed off her killer booty in an Instagram post late Thursday night.

She posed in a studio in the sexy snap, wearing a revealing gold lame leotard with a Brazilian thong back that left little to the imagination. Her smooth skin appeared to be oiled, emphasizing all of her toned, muscular physique.