Allie Auton Flaunts Her Petite Figure In A Gray Bralette & Matching Briefs While Lounging At Home

Aussie model Allie Auton returned to her Instagram page today with another stunning share. The social media star steamed up her page with a set of selfies that saw her showing some serious skin in another racy ensemble.

The post included a total of three snaps, the first of which was a selfie taken through the reflection of a mirror. Allie sat on the floor on top of a white sheet with one leg bent in while the other was stretched out in front of her. She leaned back slightly as she snapped the photo, her eyes focused on its screen to ensure she captured the image at the perfect angle. In front of her was a mug filled to the brim with a foamy coffee drink, which she offered a close-up look at later in the share.

Allie also included a second selfie in the upload, however, that one was taken using her phone’s front camera. She captured herself from the neck down and rotated the photo so it was displayed upside down, giving her post an artsy vibe.

In the caption of the upload, Allie told her 572,000 followers that it was raining, so she was going to spend her day simply lounging around her house. She opted for a cozy look from Lounge Underwear she relaxed inside — though the ensemble was still sexy nonetheless. The model looked smoking hot in a longline bralette with thick shoulder straps. It fit snuggly over her chest to highlight her voluptuous assets, while its scoop neckline teased a glimpse of her ample cleavage. The number also featured a thick logo waistband that wrapped tightly around her ribcage, further highlighting her flat midsection and petite frame.

The model also sported a pair of matching briefs that perfectly suited her dangerous curves. The boxer-style lingerie featured a high cut to show off her sculpted legs and curves. Meanwhile, its high-rise waistband sat right at her navel, further accentuating Allie’s taut tummy and abs.

The triple-pic update proved to be a major hit, amassing over 2,400 likes within just two hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well, where many left compliments for Allie’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Too cute,” praised another fan.

“Love this set,” a third follower remarked.

“Ahh obsessed with these. You look gorgeous!” added a fourth admirer.

Allie stunned her fans earlier this week with another sizzling post in which she got cheeky in a pair of Daisy Dukes while rocking a sheer white top. That look proved to be another winner, amassing more than 10,000 likes and 112 comments to date.