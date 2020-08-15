Miranda Lambert Rocks Daisy Dukes With Fishnets & Celebrates The Success Of A ‘Pretty Red Head’

Miranda Lambert congratulated Caylee Hammack on her debut album.

Miranda Lambert used her star power to promote an up-and-coming country music artist, and she looked good while doing it. On Friday, the “Little Red Wagon” hitmaker took to Instagram to congratulate Caylee Hammack on releasing her debut album. She also complimented the stunning redhead’s looks by describing her as “pretty.”

In the caption of her post, Miranda, 36, revealed that she met Caylee, 26, during her “Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars” tour. The younger performer was also one of the many female musicians whose vocals were featured on Miranda’s 2019 cover of “Fooled Around and Feel in Love.” The “Kerosene” singer praised her tour mate for making “great music,” and she wrote that country music needs her “truths.”

In the picture that Miranda shared, the two musicians were photographed standing in front of a large cloth backdrop that featured depictions of an old pickup truck, a pool, and a roadside inn with a large sign identifying it as The Covered Wagon Hotel. A few folding camping chairs and other outdoor furniture had been placed in front of the backdrop.

Miranda rocked a flashy western shirt that featured a fun multi-colored star print. The top also had tiger-print accents on the pockets, cuffs, and shoulders. She wore the garment tucked into a pair of black Daisy Dukes. The pockets of the tiny shorts were trimmed with silver fringe. Underneath the cutoffs, black fishnet stockings hugged her shapely legs. She completed her cute cowgirl ensemble with white high-heeled cowboy boots and a matching belt that included a large buckle bedazzled with rhinestones. Her only visible jewelry was a pair of over-sized white hoop earrings. Her blond hair had a slight wave.

As for Caylee, the “Family Tree” singer stunned in a black maxi dress dripping with fringe from top to bottom. The garment had spaghetti straps and a wide V neck. She also wore boots with high heels. Her long red locks were styled in spiral curls. She and Miranda posed with their arms around each other, and they each had one foot popped back.

Miranda’s post also included a picture of the album cover for her friend’s new record, If It Wasn’t For You. The singer’s Instagram followers were happy to see her boosting the profile of a fellow female artist, and they couldn’t stop gushing over how great the two ladies looked.

“Love to see artists supporting each other,” read one response to her upload.

“Nice picture and nice looking ladies,” wrote another fan.

“Yeah Both Hot as Fish Grease!” a third message read.

“Pretty eyes and thick thighs,” a fourth admirer added.

Miranda also slayed in a pair of Daisy Dukes that she wore with a polka-dot bathing suit top. She shared a photo of that particular ensemble to celebrate the success of her single “Bluebird.”