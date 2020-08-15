Little Elf Turned A High School Senior’s Brilliant Idea And Bidding War Into ‘Shark Tank’ Success

The idea for Little Elf came to Bryan Perla when he was a high school senior, a student who struggled with reading due to his dyslexia but had a knack for coming up with big ideas.

Perla was able to ride the idea to Shark Tank success, allowing his company that takes the frustration out of holiday gift wrapping to reach even more growth.

As USA Today reported, the product was well-received when it initially appeared on the ABC reality show in December 2019, earning some praise for its unique offering. As the founder said, wrapping presents one of the more tedious parts of the holiday season and especially difficult when it comes to cutting the paper just right.

“We all know the holiday season is stressful,” he said. “Do we really need one more thing to test our patience, like cutting wrapping paper with scissors? Everyone hates cutting wrapping paper, because it always comes out ripped, jagged, or crooked.”

Perla had been developing the idea for several years by the time he appeared last year. By the time he made his television debut, he was a junior at Stanford University working toward a major of product design, and had already made a quarter of a million dollars in sales without having to make any big investments in advertising, Inc reported.

The unusual offering was so popular that Little Elf was able to spark a bidding war between some of the Shark Tank investors, who tried to undercut one another with more enticing offerings. He ultimately left the Shark Tank episode with a $150,000 investment from Lori Grenier in exchange for a 20 percent equity, as well as some personal praise for overcoming his dyslexia and becoming a successful entrepreneur when he was still just a teenager.

Little Elf seems to have continued to grow since that initial appearance, using the attention from the episode to score some viral buzz online. Paired with strong reviews from happy customers, the company appears to have gotten a major boost since first appearing on the show. By the time that ABC revisited the original episode with an August 2020 re-airing, the company seemed to be making the most of its viral buzz.

There have been some glowing follow-ups as well. Little Elf also got a feature in an Inc. YouTube video, which also praised the product for its ease of use and ability to simplify one of the more tedious of Christmastime tasks.