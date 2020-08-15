Amazon Is Rumored To Be Ditching Seattle Due To ‘Insane Taxes’

Though Amazon is well known to have its headquarters based in the Northwestern city of Seattle, the online shopping behemoth might soon abandon its hometown.

According to My Northwest, Amazon is putting out “feelers” to begin expanding the company outside of Seattle, with the ultimate goal of leaving the Emerald City all-together — especially after the success of remote work necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The rumors first began swirling after the online giant took a poll of its Puget Sound employees that focused on alternative work locations. Such places included Bothell/Woodinville, Renton, Tacoma, Redmond, and Issaquah — all regions close to, but outside, of Seattle’s border.

Screenshots of the poll quickly made its way onto social media — particularly websites such as Twitter and Reddit — and drew so much attention that a spokesperson even publicly confirmed the poll’s authenticity. However, the spokesperson did not make any statements on any potential move.

Sources have claimed that management has continued to grow frustrated over the Seattle City Council’s hostile view of the shopping website. In addition to being faced with rising taxes and fees, they are also often cited as the reason behind the Seattle’s woes.

Moreover, CEO Jeff Bezos has been often been the target of politicians such as Kshama Sawant, who has openly said that she wants to overthrow the company.

“We are coming for you,” she said in one interview, specifically addressing Bezos (via Fox News).

But it is not just a lone councilwoman who shares this view. Seattle has become increasingly progressive, and insiders have referenced many residents’ antagonistic view of what many have called a symbol of capitalism.

“I think there’s no doubt that we’re going to hear several announcements over the next couple of weeks of some massive expansion by Amazon into Bellevue,” Windermere Chief Economist Matthew Gardner explained.

“Really, it’s going to become one of those really bad-kept secrets,” he added.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Meanwhile, employees at the company have voiced their approval of the potential measure.

“I think it’s clear to anyone living in Seattle that our local officials know only how to blame others for problems that our… public policy has created,” one worker noted.

“I would definitely minimize my footprint in Seattle,” the person concluded.

However, economists have warned that it would have a disastrous effect on Seattle’s budget, which has already been struggling as employees have worked from home throughout the COVID-19.

Bezos is not the only tycoon who is rebelling against increased taxation. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, Elon Musk shared similar views, earning himself some controversy.