Whitney Johns Displays Her Amazing Figure In A Tiny Blue Bikini

American fitness model Whitney Johns is no stranger to flaunting her amazing physique on Instagram. Taking to her page on Friday, August 14, she posted a new skin-baring snap to tease her followers.

In the snapshot, Whitney rocked a printed, blue bikini that struggled to contain her enviable assets. The top consisted of triangular cups, a thin string that ran across her chest, and thin straps that tied behind her neck. The tiny ensemble enabled her to show off her perky breasts and also drew attention toward her sculpted abs and taut stomach.

Whitney teamed the top with string bottoms that exposed her sexy legs. She pulled the straps high on her slender hips and let the front of the bottoms scooped down to expose her lower torso.

She wore her raven-colored tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. The hottie also opted or a silver barbell in her navel to pull off a very hot look.

According to the geotag, the photo was captured in Tulum, Mexico, where Whitney is vacationing these days. To pose, she stood next to a glass door, rested her elbows on the doorframe, and placed her wrist over her head. She slightly spread her legs apart, puckered her lips, and gazed straight into the camera.

The picture was taken against the background of a garden with lots of plants. A white flower pot and a sun lounger could also be seen in the snap.

In the caption, Whitney listed the things that she takes with her when travelling, including probiotics, psyllium husk fiber, and magnesium. She also informed her fans that her bathing suit was from the Los Angles-based designer beachwear retailer, Elisabetta Rogiani.

Within five hours of going live, the picture garnered more than 8,200 likes. In addition, many of Whitney’s fans took to the comments section and shared about 290 messages in which they praised her incredible physique.

“You look so incredibly gorgeous, my love,” one of her fans commented.

“Amazing how you’re still killing workouts on your trip,” another user chimed in.

“That body is perfection. I can’t even!!” a third follower wrote.

“Wow, queen. You are looking so hot and beautiful. Hope you are enjoying your vacation. Stay safe!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Aside from her followers, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the pic, including Lauren Dascalo and Torrie Wilson.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Whitney posted another steamy photograph on her timeline on August 11 in which she was featured rocking a light-blue bikini top that she paired with Daisy Dukes.