Ashley Resch Flaunts Thick Thighs And Custom Nike’s Featuring Playboy Bunny

Instagram model Ashley Resch took to Instagram on Friday evening with a pair of images that thrilled her 922,000 followers.

The Canadian bombshell showed off her killer physique as well as a sweet new pair of kicks, for which she credited California-based designer Junior Major. The post racked up over 1,000 likes and almost 100 comments in the first 15 minutes after it was uploaded.

In the first image, Ashley posed leaning against the passenger seat of a white car with black interior with her left arm propped against the open door. An R2-D2 air freshener hung from the rearview mirror.

She gazed off-camera with her lips parted seductively. Her platinum hair was casually styled and swept off her face.

She wore a basic white tank top with spaghetti straps and a tiny satin bow attached to the center of the round neckline. The curves of her breasts swelled beneath the stretchy fabric. The tank was tucked in to a tiny mini skirt that displayed most of her voluptuous thighs.

The skirt was a bubble-gum pink and had a fuzzy, fringed texture. The bottom hem rode up over her legs and creased across her shapely hips, exposing a little additional skin to the viewer.

A large portion of Ashley’s prolific black-and-gray tattoo collection was visible. Most of her full arm and leg sleeves could be seen, including a lighthouse piece across her right shin and a portrait of a woman on her shoulder.

Bright sunshine streaming through the opposite side of the car drew accentuated the roundness of her spectacular booty. It created an eye-catching highlight that was difficult to ignore.

Ashley’s Nike’s were also on full display.

She perched with both legs together and straight out in front of her body, feet flat on the pavement below. Her feet were visible at the very bottom of the picture.

They were crisp white low-tops with matching laces. The upper section of the toes and the famous Nike swoosh were bright pink and featured a Playboy bunny pattern.

The second photo was a close-up snap of the shoes against the floor of the vehicle. She bent her left ankle toward the ground in the shot to give a clear view of both the top and the side of the shoes.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, Ashley shared a steamy, sporty look with her Instagram fans just a few days ago. She posed with her legs open wide, dressed in a revealing black leotard that flaunted her alluring cleavage.