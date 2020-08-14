Victoria Villarroel Bares Her Backside In Black Thong Bikini On A Boat During Talum Vacation

Kylie Jenner’s assistant, Victoria Villarroel, traveled to Talum, Mexico recently, and she’s sharing bits and pieces of her fabulous vacation with her social media fans. Her 1.3 million Instagram followers showed some serious love on her latest post featuring her wearing a sexy bikini while enjoying a boat ride atop gloriously blue water.

The swimsuit designer shared a still photo and a video of herself sitting near the edge of a boat. The background featured a gorgeous blue sky with fluffy white clouds and a stunning blue sea with land visible just as it met the horizon. Victoria sat on a white stool with one foot resting on a stretched canvas and the other one on the bottom of the watercraft. She tugged on each tied side of her black bikini bottoms. Their thong-style revealed an expanse of her rounded and pert derriere. The ties connected to the fabric with gold hoops providing a bit of shiny sparkle against her sun-bronzed skin. The matching top tied around Victoria’s ribcage and neck, leaving the rest of her toned back bare. Her pose showcased one of her tattoos near her tricep. The model’s short brunette hair hung wetly, nearly touching her shoulders.

The video featured Victoria in the same suit and the same area on the boat, and there was a male voice that said “wow” as the boat sped across the gently rolling waves. As they moved, she looked to one side and ran her hands through her wet locks a couple of times, revealing a hair tie around her wrist and a few rings.

In her caption, Victoria described the situation as infinite, and her fans appreciated the view in more ways than one. More than 75,000 hit the “like” button, and over 250 Instagram users took the time to leave a comment for the designer. The flame emoji appeared throughout the replies, indicating that many people thought she looked hot in the two-piece.

“Two amazing views,” teased one follower who also used a blue heart and a laughing smiley in a reply.

“Do you bring your stizy on your trips because these pics/vids are the highest vibes,” a second fan asked.

“MOOD! Omg, I can’t wait to go on vacation. This is GOALS,” exclaimed a third who included the flame emoji.

“My birthday isn’t until Monday, but thanks for the cake,” a fourth happy follower enthused.

Victoria has shared her exotic Mexican vacation with her followers. The Inquisitr previously reported that she even treated fans to a variety of shots of her wearing Savage X Fenty lingerie.