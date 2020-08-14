Kara Del Toro Poses On A Kitchen Counter In A Crop Top & Shorts

Kara Del Toro took to her Instagram account on Friday, August 13 to share a sultry photo series with her 1.5 million followers. In the four-photo slideshow, the model posed in what seemed to be an all-white tennis outfit that showed off some skin. The light-colored ensemble accentuated her sun-kissed complexion.

Kara sat on a marble countertop with cabinets behind her and a wine glass next to her. She wore a white polo shirt that featured red piping on the collar. The ribbed top stretched across her chest, flaunting her buxom bust. The garment ended just below her chest, showcasing her tanned and toned midriff.

She paired the top with matching, skintight shorts that rode up high on her abdomen, obscuring her belly button from view. The bottoms only served to further emphasize her fit figure. The short shorts seemed to make her legs stretch on forever. Kara wore long socks on her feet.

In the first image, Kara posed upright on the kitchen counter, one leg dangling off the piece of furniture. Her other leg was bent at the knee, her foot touching her thigh. She placed one hand on her calf, the other on her foot. She tilted her head to the side and looked directly at the camera. Her lips were parted, revealing sparkling white teeth.

Kara leaned forward in the second shot, sticking out her tongue playfully. Her caramel-streaked tresses continued to tumble down one shoulder, reaching her chest.

The third picture featured Kara with her arms raised, tying her hair back in a high ponytail. Due to this pose, her shirt lifted up her stomach, exposing even more skin.

In the fourth and final snap, Kara stared at the camera with her most seductive face yet, arching her back and sitting up straight while she maintained eye contact with the lens.

Kara’s followers flocked to the comment section of the post in droves, eager to compliment her on her monochromatic look.

“Stunning,” replied one social media user, including two flame emoji.

“Always beautiful,” commented a second fan, following up their message with a smiley face blowing a kiss.

“Pretty Lady,” wrote a third follower, punctuating their comment with a hand making a peace sign.

“Smoking,” gushed a fourth person.

