Becca Kufrin Shares A Comical Photo In Wake Of Her Rumored Split With Fiance Garrett Yrigoyen

Becca Kufrin has not had the best 2020.

Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin took to Instagram on Thursday, August 13 to share a comical snapshot of herself amid rumors that she and her fiance Garrett Yrigoyen have called it quits. In the photo, she grinned while holding out a black fan with the crypticc words ‘You’re Desperate’ across it.

While Kufrin did not disclose her exact location, she appeared to be at a type of meet and greet social function. Television personality Ross Mathews could be seen behind her, his arm around a fan while posing for a photo. Others could be seen in the distance waiting for their turn to meet Mathews. Behind Kufrin was a large curtain featuring a sign with Mathews photograph as well as that of two other celebrities. Due to the lack of masks and social distancing, this did not appear to be a recent photo.

Despite the comical message on her accessory, Kufrin appeared happier than ever. She wore a white pantsuit with multi colored stripes stretching down one side. She wore her brown hair down in loose curls and smiled at the camera, her mouth open wide. The former reality television star accessorized with long dangling earrings, a gold chain bracelet, and a variety of different rings.

In her caption, Kufrin alluded to the message on the fan, noting that it is fitting for the year of 2020 which has been filled with numerous disasters and personal heartbreak for her.

The snapshot earned over 50 thousand likes in less than 24 hours after it was shared online. Her followers took to the comments section to compliment her on her relatable caption while others inquired about the current status of her relationship with Yrigoyen.

“I have a feeling they did break up and tbh I’m kinda bummed. They seemed like they got along so well. Really wanted them to work out. But I wish the best for both of them,” wrote one disappointed follower.

“This is about Garrett I’m calling it,” wrote a second person.

“2020 will be too much for me if you and Garrett end it,” another person commented upon the post.

“Where is your fiance? Did I miss something?” asked one more person.

Trouble within Kufrin and Yrigoyen’s relationship began when he shared a controversial Instagram post online regarding his support for police officers and the Thin Blue Line movement. He earned criticism because of this from Rachel Lindsay, a former Bachelorette and close friend of Kufrin’s. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Yrigoyen recently deleted a highlight reel on Instagram featuring photos of Kufrin.