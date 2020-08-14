Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Flaunts Her Booty & Fit Body In A Tiny Bikini While For Latest Update

Model Viktoria Varga put her athletic figure on display in a spicy selfie for her latest Instagram post. In the photo, she posed at a beach club in a tiny bikini that gave fans an eyeful of her fit backside.

The Hungarian beauty returned home for several weeks after spending months in the Middle East, and has provided updates at scenic stops she’s visited. Varga used the geotag of Plage 18 in the post, which is a high end restaurant and beach club in Tihany, Hungary. She stood in front of a rustic mirror that had faded paint and was hung on a white wall.

Varga photographed herself from the thighs up and had her body turned to the side. She held the phone in her far hand while holding it close to her face, while her other arm was extended in front of her torso. Her long blond hair was worn down and swept to the side, and her gorgeous face stared into the phone while snapping the pic.

The 28-year-old sported a small two-piece that appeared to be aqua and turquoise, and the outfit was complemented by the faded color of the mirror. Her top was visible from the side, and she had matching high-waist thong bottoms. Varga arched her back and put one leg forward which helped accentuate her curves. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her pert derriere, and a hint of her toned midsection in the revealing number.

For the caption, the fashion designer referenced the color theme and included a blue-heart emoji before uploading the image on Friday. She left several hashtags in the comment section including “#bodypositivity” and “#travelgram.”

Many of Varga’s 474,000 Instagram followers noticed the selfie, and more than 10,000 found their way to the “like” button in just over nine hours after it went online. She received over 100 comments, as fans left compliments in multiple languages. Her boyfriend – Italian soccer pro Graziano Pelle – responded with heart-eye emoji, and the replies were littered with those. Several followers likened Varga to a piece of art.

“What a surprise with the beauty inside the frame,” an admirer wrote.

“A beautiful girl in the painting!” another added.

“What a beautiful picture!!! So amazing!!!” a fan replied.

“Simply wonderful,” an Instagram user commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Varga showed off her booty in another blue number. She posed on a dock in a different thong swimsuit that barely covered her bottom. That scintillating snap earned nearly 19,000 likes.