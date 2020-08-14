Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Her Voluptuous Chest In A Low-Cut Top

Lindsey Pelas stunned her 8.8 million Instagram followers with her latest upload to the social media platform. In the sexy image, which she shared on Friday, August 14, the model posed in a plunging top that showcased her assets.

Lindsey tagged the location of the photo as Los Angeles, where it appeared to be a bright sunny day, sunlight streaming across her shirt and making her tanned skin glow. She tilted her head and fixed her gaze directly on the camera, giving the lens a sultry stare. The corners of her mouth turned slightly upwards, a hint of a close-lipped smile playing on her face. Lindsey held her small white dog, Tosh, in one hand. She bent her other arm at the elbow, grabbing the pup’s foot.

She wore a white halter top with a black stripe on the strap. The shirt featured a U-shaped neckline that showed off Lindsey’s buxom bust and ample cleavage. The garment ended in a triangle shape at her waist, covering her midriff. She paired it with light-wash Daisy Dukes that laced up her thighs.

Lindsey’s platinum locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her back and shoulder in beachy, mermaid-esque waves. Her tresses were so long that they reached her hips. Her nails were lacquered with a light pink polish.

Lindsey captioned the photo with a message about twinning with her dog, calling him “cute as f*ck.” She added two crying faces for effect.

In the comment section of the post, Lindsey’s millions of followers couldn’t wait to rave about her latest sultry look — and her canine companion.

Some fans loved Tosh.

“Cool dog,” complimented one follower, punctuating their comment with a row of flame emoji.

“Tosh is ADORBS!!” exclaimed a second person.

Others were wowed by Lindsey’s beauty.

“Beautiful and sexy,” wrote a third social media user, following up their message with three rose emoji.

“You’re cute as f*ck too,” replied a fourth fan, referencing her caption.

At the time of this writing, the post garnered more than 18,000 likes and received over 300 comments.

As The Inquisitr readers and Lindsey Pelas fans know, the model often shares racy images and videos to her Instagram account, particularly showing off her famous chest. In one of her most recent uploads, Lindsey tantalized fans with a black lace top that left little to the imagination. The skimpy shirt featured a giant keyhole cut-out that flaunted her large bust, which was the focal point of the super sexy image.