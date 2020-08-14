Sierra Skye Rocks A Sexy Black Bikini While Lounging Poolside

Sierra Skye took to Instagram to share another sizzling snap where her fit figure was on display. The hot photo was uploaded on her page on Friday afternoon, and it’s generated a lot of buzz with her 4.1 million fans.

The sultry new shot captured the model soaking up the sun by the pool. She posed in a stunning backyard that boasted a beautiful landscape and was surrounded by a large, stone fence and plenty of lush greenery. A few lounge chairs appeared at her back, and they were decorated with blue cushions. The pool glimmered in the sunlight and overflow from a hot tub fed into the small body of water. There was a whale float and another sizeable white raft that could be seen floating in the water and Sierra appeared in the center of the frame, and streaks of sun and shadows fell over her figure. She opted for a skimpy bikini, and a tag in the post indicated that it was from Pretty Little Thing.

Sierra rested one arm on the concrete and used the opposite hand to tug on her bikini. She sported a strapless bikini top that showed off her ample bust and bronze shoulders and arms. The garment possessed a classic black color that gave it a timeless feel. The clothing was tight on her chest, and it boasted a wooden clasp in the middle of her bust.

The bottom of the suit was just as sexy, and it featured the same wood details as her top. She wore the sides pulled high on her hips and teased a glimpse of her shapely thighs. The front of the suit rode a few inches below her navel and allowed Sierra to show off her sculpted abs.

The model accessorized the pool-chic look with a few pieces of jewelry, which included a pair of hoop earrings, a navel piercing, and a silver bracelet. Sierra styled her short, blond curls with a side part and her hair grazed the top of her shoulders. In the caption of the image, Sierra shared that the setting was her type of vibe, and she added a palm tree emoji.

The upload has generated a ton of attention from Sierra’s fans, including over 22,000 likes and 150-plus comments.

“Literally the best post notification that I get,” one follower gushed with the addition of a few flame emoji.

“Omg wow!! Girl you look like a goddess,” another social media user gushed.

“The most incredible hot looking girl ever!!! Love you babe,” a third fan complimented alongside a series of hearts.