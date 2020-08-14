WWE News: Beth Phoenix Reveals If She Has The ‘Itch’ To Wrestle Again

As quoted by Fightful, Beth Phoenix was a guest on the latest episode of WWE’s After the Bell podcast. During the conversation with Corey Graves, she was asked if she has the “itch” to lace up her wrestling boots again. According to Phoenix, she’s happy in her current role as a commentator on the black-and-gold brand.

The Hall of Famer talked about how she thinks the current women’s roster is a vast improvement compared to her. However, she appreciates that she inspired some of them to become wrestlers in the first place.

“I think after that and seeing what the women of today can do, I don’t’ think in my best days during my youth I could ever compete gymnastically with the women we have now. They can do things that defy gravity and physics. I am so happy to be in this role because I get to stay close to the product and I get the nice comments from Ember Moon or Rhea that I’m a dream opponent and that’s enough and it makes me feel special.”

Phoenix is an announcer for NXT‘s weekly television show. However, she has competed since retiring from the squared circle in 2012. She was a participant in 2018’s first all-female Royal Rumble, which she told Graves was a nervous experience for her heading into the match. It was the first time she’d put on her tights since stepping away from the business, and she’d had two children during her time away.

Phoenix recalled how she was worried that she’d embarrass herself in the historic match. In the end, she went on to have an impressive outing. During the interview, she revealed that the bout also scratched her itch to wrestle again, and ensured she could get on with her life without having any “what if?” thoughts.

Phoenix went on to say that her main role now is to support her husband Edge, who returned to in-ring action at this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view following a nine-year injury hiatus. She told Graves how difficult it was to prepare him for the match as it was a “chaotic” day.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Phoenix retired from wrestling because she wanted to start a family. She also wasn’t happy with the state of the female division at the time, as the participants’ athletic prowess was rarely the main focus of the product.

Phoenix is regarded as a precursor to the current upswing in female wrestling, however, and her contributions to the business got her inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.