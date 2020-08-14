Sofia Richie Shows Off Impressive Abs In Beach Photo

Model Sofia Richie flaunted her physique in her recent Instagram post.

Model Sofia Richie turned to Instagram on Thursday, August 13, to share a stunning photo of herself as she posed near the beach. The 21-year-old showed off her impressive abs and incredibly toned physique.

Richie wore an outfit that was rather unusual for a day relaxing by the ocean. She exposed her stomach in a long-sleeved black crop top that hugged her curves. She paired the top with a matching leather skirt that hung low on her waist and featured a long slit on one side. The model finished off the look with a pair of cheetah-print loafers and accessorized with a few bracelets on one wrist.

Richie wore her dark blond hair down straight, allowing it to blow slightly in the wind. She maintained a serious expression, with her head tilted back and her lips opened slightly as she soaked up the sun. The star crossed one leg over the other as she posed on a pool deck area overlooking the beach. Lounge chairs and beach towels could be seen nearby and a glass partition separated the deck area from the beach.

It appeared to be a gorgeous day to enjoy by the water, as there was a bright blue sky overhead. Several people were off in the distance walking along the shore.

In the caption, Richie expressed how much she wished she could remain right in that exact perfect moment. Her post earned over 300,000 likes and over 1,000 comments in less than 24 hours from her online audience of 6.4 million Instagram followers.

On this particular Instagram post, her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on her gorgeous looks and incredible, flawless physique. Others requested that she spill her secrets for maintaining her phenomenal figure and toned mucles.

“Drop your workout routine thanks,” wrote one person aspiring to reach Richie’s impressive level of fitness.

“Abs are blinding sis,” commented a second person of the model’s physique.

“I wish I had these abs,” remarked a third fan.

“I’m having trouble breathing anyone else?” commented one more person upon the post, appearing to joke about having their breath taken away by Richie’s gorgeous looks.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Richie made headlines recently for her on-again-off-again relationship with Scott Disick, who is known for appearing on Keeping up with the Kardashians. He and Richie broke up for a few months but later got back together. Insiders have claimed Disick’s visit to rehab played a role in their initial breakup.