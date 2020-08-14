Abby Dowse Displays Bare Booty Wearing Tiny Thong In The Sunshine: ‘Soaking It Up’

Australian Instagram model Abby Dowse took to her social media account on Friday afternoon with a sultry image that thrilled her 2.3 million followers.

The gorgeous blonde shared a snap of herself bathed in bright sunshine and showing off her sensational rear end. The post amassed over 6,000 likes in the first hour after it was uploaded.

Abby was photographed outdoors, reclining on her stomach on a white wicker chaise lounge topped with a plush cushion. She skillfully positioned her heart-shaped derriere so it was drenched in the brilliant light above, making it the focus of the snap. Her rounded buns looked smooth and flawless.

She wore a black thong that left little to the imagination. A tiny piece of fabric rose up between her cheeks and rested on the small of her back, encircling her waist. The high cut of the garment accentuated Abby’s hourglass shape.

She also wore a crop top with cap sleeves and a round neck, which featured a sky blue background with fluffy clouds upon which vivid multi-colored butterflies were printed. The lightweight material appeared to be slightly sheer.

Abby finished off the ensemble with a floppy, wide-brimmed black hat that strategically blocked the sun from her eyes, but left the lower half of her gorgeous face on display.

Her tousled blond curls spilled out from beneath the hat. A few platinum tendrils caught the light and framed her face, while the rest cascaded over her right shoulder onto the cushion below.

She accessorized with a a couple of delicate chains of different lengths strung with pendants that nestled in her hair, and a silver chain bracelet that featured two tiny, interlocked circles.

Abby propped her upper body on her elbows and rested her hands together in front of her. She casually placed a thumb against her parted lips and gazed at the camera with sultry, half-closed eyes.

She cocked one hip and she raised both feet off the lounge, pointing her toes and crossing one leg in front of the other.

Abby’s devoted Instagram followers were quick to express their adoration for the stunning model.

“Ooo love this,” complimented one sweet fan, adding several heart-eye emoji.

“So hot,” declared a second person, emphasizing the comment with a string of flame symbols.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, Abby flaunted her killer curves for Instagram fans last week that left them wanting more. She posed on her knees with her famous backside to the camera, wearing a see-through, lacy lingerie set in a bright orange shade that popped against her golden tan.