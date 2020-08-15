Kylie Jenner Rocks Hot Pink Skirt & Bra While Enjoying Rum Punch On Tropical Vacay

Kylie Jenner delighted her 190 million-plus fans by sharing a slew of snaps from her tropical birthday getaway. The images were posted on her feed on August 14, and the update consisted of three photos and one video.

The first image in the series showed a line of footprints in the sand with a single seashell. The next two photos in the deck captured the lip kit mogul lounging on the beach. Jenner posed next to a sleek, white table that had a few beverages on top, and in the caption, Jenner revealed that it was rum punch. It looked like a calm day as the ocean water was still, and a few white clouds were scattered in the sky.

Jenner sprawled out on the ground, and the lower half of her legs were covered with sand. She placed one arm on the ground and the other near her face as she gazed into the distance with an alluring stare. She flaunted her toned body in a sexy set that hugged her curves in all the right ways.

On her upper-half, she sported a bra in a hot pink hue. The garment was tight on her figure and its plunging neckline showed off her ample bust. The bra’s thick straps stretched over her sun-kissed shoulders, emphasizing Jenner’s toned arms and shoulders.

She rocked a matching skirt that was as tight as her top, which flaunted her hourglass figure. Jenner wore the waistband high, right on her navel, still teasing a glimpse of her trim abs. The skirt was daringly short and showed off a tease of the matching panties underneath.

The next photo in the set captured Jenner in the same spot, but her pose was slightly altered. She wore her short, dark tresses down and they appeared to be slightly wet. She accessorized her outfit with a few rings and bracelets. The last slide in the set included a seconds-long clip of waves crashing on the shore, and the bright orange sky was overhead.

The update has earned rave reviews from fans with over 3.9 million likes and 19,000 comments. Most complimented her figure and a few more let her know that she looks beautiful.

“Love your vacay series always!!!” one follower commented alongside a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Slayyyy angel baby. This birthday was legit and you look so good girl,” another follower wrote.

“So pretty!!! Keep them coming. We’re living through you,” a third social media user exclaimed.