Sommer Ray Shows Off Her Purple & Pooh In New Set Of Pics

Sommer Ray returned to Instagram on Friday in order to show off a set of pics where she took in the summer sun dressed head to toe in a purple outfit.

The first picture in the set of 10 featured her drinking a coffee-colored drink as the straw was pressed against her lower lip hard enough to get it to fold down in a rather funny and flirtatious look. Sommer’s golden-blonde hair was allowed to hang down loosely and frame her face while the top of her head was adorned with a purple bandana.

matching her headwear, she Sommer was dressed in a purple t-shirt with a picture of the happy little bear, Winnie The Pooh on the front. Alongside the pics was a caption where the Instagram model said this was one of the few times her millions of followers would see only two rings on her fingers.

She also joked about the fact that she often includes several different snaps in her postings and proclaimed it was probably because she was “indecisive.”

The second photo showed more of Sommer, this time squatting and smiling in the lawn outside of a house. The full body shot also gave viewers a look at the jean shorts she wore to complete her summer afternoon look.

The shot also showed off her long, tanned legs and her feet, sporting white socks under a colorful pair of tennis shoes.

The third shot of the group once again had the drink’s straw back to her lips, though this time she had a more serious and sexy stare into the camera.

Other pictures in the stream featured Sommer in various poses including nearly touching the ground with both knees as she leaned forward and looked directly into the camera. There was also one photo where she decided to be a bit goofier. In that picture, she stuck her tongue out of her mouth while she smiled.

Sommer’s post received more than 167,000 likes and nearly more than 1,000 just an hour after she put it on Instagram. Her fans expressed quite a bit of admiration for shoot which stood out from her usual postings because of its relaxed setting.

“Omg you are actually perfect,” one fan wrote alongside a yellow heart emoji.

“The slides are wholesome, we love em,” another follower said.

“So beautiful,” another fan of Sommer’s simply said, alongside two drooling emojis.

The photoshoot had a slightly different vibe than some of her most recent pic sets that showed her either in the gym, or in fancy lingerie.