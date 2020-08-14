Valentina Ferragni Slays In A Skimpy Green Bikini

Valentina Ferragni recently shared a tantalizing update from her recent summer vacation with her 3.5 million Instagram followers on the popular photo-sharing app. In the newest upload to her social media page, the Italian model put her curves on display while wearing a skimpy green bikini.

Valentina rocked a sexy two-piece swimsuit while enjoying her time at the beach in her home country. Her bikini top featured a deep neckline that displayed a generous amount of cleavage. It had padded cups with an underwire structure that hardly contained her breasts. The straps provided support and clung to her shoulders, highlighting her lean arms.

She wore matching bottoms that flattered her slender frame. The swimwear was just as revealing, boasting a pretty low-cut waistline that exposed plenty of skin. Several viewers gushed over her flat stomach, expressing their admiration in the comments.

The stunner was photographed standing on the rocky part of the coastline. The background showed a stunning view of the ocean and the nearby island. She posed sideways, tugging at her bottoms, pulling the waistband up to show more skin.

Valentina looked directly into the camera with a sweet smile on her face. The camera angle showed a hint of her curvy behind, which made her followers happy. The bright sunshine enveloped her skin and gave it a sun-kissed glow.

The influencer left her blond hair untied with its layered strands cascading down her back. She opted to wear several accessories with her scanty ensemble, including a thick-chain choker, a pendant necklace, hoop earrings, and a bangle. Her nails were manicured and painted with white nail polish.

Instead of using words, Valentina dropped a green heart emoji in the caption. According to the geotag, she was at the scenic Spiaggia Capriccioli, a public beach nestled in a cove in Sardinia, Italy.

The new addition to Valentina’s page proved to be extremely popular with her fans. As of this writing, the update had racked up over 130,000 likes and more than 360 comments. Many of her admirers from all over the globe flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Most of them told her she looked beautiful and sexy. Other followers did not have words but still wanted to chime in. Instead, they decided to drop a combination of emoji.

“What a beautiful woman! I am in love with your eyes and fit physique,” gushed an admirer.

“I could get lost in your eyes. Stunning! Love the views, but you are the most beautiful,” commented another follower.

“Gorgeous and so sexy,” a third social media user added.