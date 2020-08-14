Abby Rao Shows Off Major Cleavage And Curves In Skimpy Red Bikini

American Instagram influencer Abby Rao sent temperatures soaring on social media after she posted some jaw-dropping new snapshots of herself in a swimsuit on Friday, August 14. She shared the post with her 2.3 million Instagram followers, and it instantly caught the attention of thousands of fans

The 22-year-old, who is most famously known for co-creating The Clubhouse TikTok collective, radiated as she was photographed outdoors for the two-photo slideshow. Abby took center stage in the series, posing directly in front of the camera while on top of a four-wheel vehicle. She exuded both sultry and unbothered vibes in both of the images as she propped her hips out and pouted for the camera while keeping her eyes closed.

Abby’s long, platinum blond hair was parted to the right and styled into a single braid that cascaded over her shoulder.

However, her killer curves easily stood out most in the series, as the bombshell showed off her body with a stylish and revealing bikini.

Abby’s red bathing suit top featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and her back. The garment did not conceal much of her figure as it tightly hugged her chest, highlighting her bust. The tiny number’s cups also revealed a great deal of cleavage.

She teamed the top with a matching pair of bottoms. The briefs did not provide much coverage, as they had a high-rise, skimpy cut that particularly helped her show off her curvaceous hips and pert derrière.

She finished the look off with a few accessories, including a necklace and a ring.

According to the geotag, Abby was photographed in Manderville, Louisiana. In the caption, she mentioned that she was a southern girl for life.

The eye-catching series was met with a great deal of approval and support from fans, garnering more than 27,000 likes in just ten minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 200 followers also took to the comments section to compliment her on her figure, her beauty, and her bathing suit.

“So so gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“You are so beautiful,” added a second fan, following their compliment with a series of fire emoji.

“You look too hot,” a third admirer joked.

“Wow beautiful woman in red,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Abby is no stranger to sharing images of her figure on Instagram. Earlier this week, on August 5, she wowed fans once again after sporting a daring cut-out bathing suit that showed off her enviable physique, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has amassed more than 274,000 likes.