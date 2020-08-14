Gabrielle Union Puts On A Sassy Show In A Topaz Workout Suit

Gabrielle Union flaunted her fit physique and showed off her sassy side with a new video on her Instagram page Friday afternoon. She teased in her caption that her best “Aunt Viv” was coming out, and she certainly made an impression with this one.

The 47-year-old entertainer appeared to be in a garage space that was decked out with all sorts of exercise equipment. A StairMaster could be seen, along with a mat on the concrete floor and plenty of free weights. Gabrielle noted that she was ready to tackle some cardio and she certainly threw herself into it 100 percent.

She wore black gloves and sneakers along with a stunning topaz-colored unitard. She included a hashtag in her caption that signaled the ensemble was from the brand Les Bohemes, and it was definitely a show-stopping garment that sparked a big reaction from her fans.

The clip began with Gabrielle’s back to the camera. As the music started, she was initially seen bent over and providing a full view of her booty. She stood up and showed off her muscular shoulders and back as she did some head bobs and funky arm movements.

“You so crazy,” one person commented.

Not only did Gabrielle flaunt her curves in this video, but she also went big and bold on the entertainment factor. Her quip about “Aunt Viv” seemed to be a reference to the early Will Smith television show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Specifically, she seemed to be replicating a scene from an episode where the family matriarch danced in a similar ensemble.

Gabrielle used the C+C Music Factory song “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now),” the same song that was used in the original Fresh Prince episode. The overall fun vibe of this post sparked a lot of love from her fans.

“This made my day,” a fan declared.

“Omg this is great! Love your energy and it is always necessary to throw in some fun and laughs in a workout,” another fan praised.

There was no question that Gabrielle’s followers loved this Friday afternoon pick-me-up. The fun clip received more than 1,500 comments and 425,000 views in just the first hour it was live on her Instagram page, with many referencing the original episode that was the inspiration for her routine.

Showcasing her bold and sassy personality is nothing new for Gabrielle, and she often includes husband Dwyane Wade and daughter Kaavia in what she shares. She went solo this time, but people didn’t seem to mind.

“Legit made my weekend,” someone else noted, a sentiment that many others seemed to echo.