WWE Rumors: Superstar Reportedly Has Significant Backstage Heat For Receiving ‘Preferential Treatment’

Citing a report from Fightful Select, Ringside News has reported that there is significant backstage heat on Velveteen Dream in WWE following his return to television earlier this week.

The superstar has been embroiled in some misconduct allegations in recent months. In one instance, he was accused of harassing Josh Fuller — an independent wrestler who was 16 at the time — at a show prior to joining WWE. Dream supposedly asked the young wrestler to show off his body.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier, Fuller revealed that WWE never made contact with him to hear his side of the story. The alleged victim claimed that he’s been dismissed as a clout chaser, even though his story has been verified by others. Fuller said that he’d talk to others who spoke out against Dream, and he backed up their allegations of harassment.

Earlier this year, a Reddit user also accused the NXT superstar of sending inappropriate photos and messages to minors. Dream claimed that his phone was hacked, but the user also claimed that she received a call from a man who sounded like Dream, who asked what school she went to. The call reportedly came from his area code as well.

Officials appear to have brushed these scandals under the rug, and the company’s actions aren’t sitting too well with some performers. The belief backstage is that, if any other superstar faced the accusations leveled against Dream, they’d be fired.

The Fightful report also stated that Dream’s return was kept secret from the black-and-gold brand locker room until minutes before Wednesday’s show. The lack of news regarding disciplinary action taken against the NXT performer may also have upset his colleagues.

As pointed out by the Ringside News article, fans on social media weren’t happy to see back on screens either. His return sparked outrage online, and it would appear that the decision to bring him back is going to cause more controversy moving forward.

The company has been unpredictable when choosing who to punish for these type of incidents, however. They let go of some talents after allegations came out against them when the #SpeakingOut started gaining momentum. Jack Gallagher was immediately fired, but performers such as Jordan Devlin have remained employed.

Matt Riddle has also continued to compete on Friday Night SmackDown after he became caught up in the wave of accusations as well. As summarized by TMZ Sports, he has since denied any wrongdoing, though he did admit to cheating on his wife with Candy Cartwright.