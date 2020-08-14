‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shares Sweet Family Photo With New Baby, Creed: ‘Welcome To The Circus’

Kailyn Lowry, of 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2 fame, shared an adorable photo with her 3.9 million Instagram followers Friday afternoon. The new mom recently rounded out her family with baby Creed, who was born on July 30, taking the total to four boys in all.

She acknowledged the potential for a lot of mischievous activity in her caption, in which she jokingly mentioned a circus and hashtagged “kailandthechaos.” Kailyn credited Britney Toy Photography in the comments section.

Kailyn and the four children were posed on a plush gray couch that looked upholstered in a soft, velour-like material accented with cream-colored throw pillows.

The three middle boys all made eye contact with the camera and had big grins on their faces. Kailyn smiled down at the new baby, who was nestled in the curve of her left arm. Her right arm was around Lincoln, aged 6, who leaned against her. Lux, the 3-year-old, sat on the other side, next to the oldest, 10-year-old Isaac.

The group was dressed casually in shorts and t-shirts in neutral complimentary colors.

There was a framed window with multiple small panes directly behind them, covered with partially-drawn white curtains featuring a gauzy, shiny fabric. A house next to a well-manicured green lawn leading up to a collection of pine trees was visible in the background.

Kailyn’s post received almost 40,000 likes in the first 25 minutes after it was uploaded, and her Instagram followers were eager to congratulate the celebrity. Many mentioned her “beautiful family,” and added combinations of affectionate emoji to emphasize their feelings. Lots of moms of multiple sons also left words of encouragement for Kailyn.

“You are so blessed Kail! Boys are the best!” exclaimed one fan, who added a blue heart at the end.

“This is a GORGEOUS family! I wish I could go back in time and have a boss mom like yourself, Kail!” raved a second person.

“I have 4 sons. Take it from me, you’re a blessed woman. Mine are grown now, but our house was always full of craziness when they were little.” empathized a third fan, who followed the comment with a winking emoji.

“Cutest circus there ever was!!” declared a fourth follower, with a few heart-eye symbols after the words.

In addition to her time on MTV’s reality series, Kailyn has also gained popularity with her podcast Coffee Convos, which she co-hosts with reality television star Lindsie Chrisley. In a recent report from The Inquisitr, she discussed her difficulties during her last pregnancy on the show, due to both physical discomfort and also related to issues with Creed’s father, ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.