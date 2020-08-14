Natalia Garibotto Shows Off Insane Curves In Skimpy White Bikini

Internet sensation Natalia Garibotto sent hearts racing on social media after she posted some sizzling new snapshots of herself on Friday, August 14. The bombshell took to her Instagramaccount to share the new content with her 2.1 million followers, and it instantly caught the attention of many.

The 26-year-old Brazilian model was photographed seemingly outdoors for the slideshow, which consisted of four images. Natalia stole the show in each of the snapshots as she struck a sexy pose directly in front of the camera, alternating between a few angles. She also emitted both happy and sultry vibes as she smiled, propped her booty out, and looked directly into the camera’s lens.

Her blond-and-brunette hair was styled in two braids that cascaded over her shoulders.

Her killer curves easily stood out, though, as she flaunted her famous figure in a revealing bikini.

Natalia rocked a white bikini top that featured an off-the-shoulder design and short sleeves. The swimwear bra tightly hugged her chest, highlighting her assets and exposing a great deal of cleavage.

She teamed the swimsuit top with matching bottoms that were seemingly cut in a classic, Brazilian-style thong. The briefs helped to showcase her curvaceous hips, and pert backside. Their high-waisted side-straps also drew eyes towards her slim core.

The internet model finished the look off with a pair of faded-blue denim shorts, which hung over her thighs.

In the caption, Natalia asked her fans if they liked this look, she also revealed that her outfit was manufactured by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company she is partnered with.

The smoking-hot images were met with a large amount of support and enthusiasm from fans, amassing more than 11,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. Additionally, more than 150 followers took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her figure, her good looks, and her revealing ensemble.

“So so beautiful,” one social media user commented, in Spanish, per Google Translator.

“Thankful for your face,” a second admirer added.

“You are really wonderful,” a third individual proclaimed, following their compliment with a number of heart-eyes emoji.

“You are one of the prettiest and finest girls that this world has ever gotten blessed with,” a fourth follower asserted.

Natalia has served many daring looks to her social media account, especially this past week. Just yesterday, she sent fans into a frenzy after rocking yet another tiny bikini that showed off her insane figure, as reported by The Inquisitr.That post has received more than 84,000 likes.