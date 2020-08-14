Model Sierra Furtado Rocks A Sheer Top While Posing On The Beach

Influencer Sierra Furtado posed by the ocean for her latest Instagram post.

Model and influencer Sierra Furtado treated her Instagram fans to a stunning new snapshot of herself on Thursday, August 13. The 26-year-old YouTuber looked flawless as she posed on Newport Beach in California.

Furtado rocked a sheer white top with flowing sleeves and embroidered flowers. The blouse was purchased from the women’s clothing line 4si3nna The Label. She paired the top with high waisted light wash jeans with a frayed trim. The trendy shorts were purchased from the trendy denim brand AGOLDE.

Never one to leave out accessories, Furtado wore a gold Cartier bracelet and a bangle bracelet on one wrist. She accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a couple of different rings. A pair of black vintage looking sunglasses were perched on top of her head.

Furtado wore her long dark blond hair tied back in a low ponytail and turned to look over her shoulder as she posed for the camera, a slight smile on her face. She held a glass of what appeared to be white wine and showed off an impressive, glowing tan.

It appeared to be an overcast day, a grey sky visible overhead. However, the background was still stunning featuring calm ocean waves. A few swimmers could be seen enjoying the water out in the distance.

In the caption of her post, Furtado made a pun about drinking on the beach. The photograph earned a plethora of likes, accumulating over 80 thousand in less than 24 hours after being shared online. She boasts a total of 1.6 million followers on the platform overall as well as 2.67 million on YouTube where she is known for sharing vlogs and lifestyle themed videos.

On this particular post, Furtado’s fans took to the comments section to compliment her on her stunning looks and sense of fashion.

“Can’t wine since you posted a vlog,” joked one person, referencing her comical caption.

“Thought those were sharks behind you, until I really zoomed in,” remarked one person of the swimmers in the background of the photo.

“Your posts, your captions… everything about you is perfection,” gushed one fan.

“My two faves the beach and wine,” remarked one more person.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Furtado has remained active online throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, posting frequently to her social media pages and YouTube channel. She’s documented her recent adventures, including a trip to Mexico that she went on earlier this month. On August 3 she stunned Instagram fans with a sizzling bathing suit photo as she posed on a boat during the vacation.