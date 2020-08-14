Megan Thee Stallion Slays In A Blue Thong Bikini On Instagram

One of Megan Thee Stallion’s latest Instagram posts featured the “WAP” rapper posing in a blue thong bikini that showcased all of her curves. Meg shared the two-photo slideshow on Thursday, August 13, much to the delight of her 13.7 million followers. You can check out the racy Instagram set here.

Though the “Savage” rapper did not tag the location of the images, she appeared to be on a boat, white clouds punctuating the brilliant blue sky above.

Meg’s two-piece top featured strings that tied behind the nape of her neck and her back. The triangular cups barely covered her voluptuous bust, which threatened to spill out of the garment. Her toned midriff, complete with her belly button piercing, was on full display. She sported reflective orange sunglasses.

The bottoms of the bathing suit dipped low on her waist and were tied high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass physique and fit figure. The bottoms were done in a thong style, showcasing her derriere.

She wore her long, dark tresses in waves that cascaded down her back, nearly reaching the top of her booty.

In the first shot, Meg leaned against the side of the boat, arching her back. She lifted one arm in the air, bending her elbow and placing her hand in the air above her head. She posed from the side, which only served to emphasize her assets.

The second snap was decidedly more risqué, her curvaceous derriere the focal point of the photo. In this picture, Meg turned her back to the camera and cupped the bottom of her backside with her fingers.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In the comment section of the Instagram set, Meg’s millions of followers were quick to compliment the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper in her most recent swimsuit look.

“THEE HOTTIE,” declared one social media user in all-caps, punctuating their comment with a blue heart.

“Damnn Meg is just damn,” wrote a second person, following up their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

“Hot Girl summer we not talking abt degrees,” said a third fan, including a sweating emoji, as well as two smiley faces with heart eyes.

“HARD BODYYY,” shared a fourth follower, adding a flame emoji, a black heart, and an “OK” hand symbol.

At the time of this writing, Meg’s post racked up more than 1.3 million likes and hit over 12,000 comments.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Meg frequently shares scantily clad photos of herself. She recently posted another shot of herself in a bikini, this time rocking a bandana-print two-piece.