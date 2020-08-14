Jennifer Lopez, 51, Shows Off Bronze Cleavage In Sexy New Close-Up Selfie

Jennifer Lopez has shared a hot new photo to her Instagram feed Friday afternoon, giving her almost 129 million followers an eyeful. The sexy new post from the singer was a close-up of her bronzed cleavage as she laid out soaking up some rays. Jennifer was rocking a brown swimsuit that featured deep plunge putting her assets on full display. The bathing suit featured a thick band which wrapped around her neck. There was a shimmery gold detail to the solid colored ensemble which glimmered in the sunlight.

The “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer covered her eyes from the sun while staring into the camera as she layed on an off-white chaise lounge. Her hair was pulled back exposing her large gold hoop earrings. Jennifer appeared to go natural for her day in the sun, but her eyes were mostly hidden in the shadows of her hand. The 51-year-olds nails matched her bathing suit almost perfectly and complimented her tanned skin.

In just over an hour, the hot new photo from Jennifer brought in over 400,000 likes and 3,000+ comments from adoring fans. Her simple caption said she had the “Friday feels” as she added two star emoji as well as a sun in the clouds.

Fiancé Alex Rodriguez was one of the first to comment on the post, joking that he loved Fridays. He added a fire-symbol emoji as well as a red-heart and baseball, suggesting there was some recreation fun on their day off. Hundreds of red-hearts filled up the comment section from Jennifer’s fans, attempting to drown out the bots. Other followers opted to spell out their sentiments for the World of Dance host.

“Wow, you’re like seriously gorgeous,” an admirer wrote.

“God I hope I look this good when I’m in my fifties,” another added.

“Looking FIRE MAMA,” a third posted.

The picture was also given a double-tap by her friend of the same name, Jennifer Aniston.

This is the first time Jennifer has shared a swimsuit photo to her Instagram timeline since mid-July. Several weeks ago the singer posed in a Guess one-piece swimsuit for a fun video of her lounging on a donut pool float. It’s not usual for the mother-of-two to flaunt her cleavage on social media, but she does regularly share photos of her impressive physique while she works out at home.

Jennifer has recently been shying away from her revealing photos, only sharing videos from her hit NBC reality competition, so the new hot post was more than exciting for her millions of followers.