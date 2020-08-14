Lexi Wood Shows Off Enviable Figure In Bikini Top And Denim Shorts

Fashion model Lexi Wood left thousands of fans breathless when she posted a series of gorgeous new snapshots of herself to social media on Friday, August 14. The bombshell shared the post with her 979,000 followers on Instagram, and it grew in popularity just minutes after going live.

The 22-year-old — who is from Canada — was photographed while outdoors for the slideshow, which consisted of two photos, as a brick wall filled the background behind her. Lexi stole the show as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing from her front with a large power tool.

She emitted a sexy vibe as she pouted, propped her hips out, and stared directly into the camera’s lens.

Lexi’s mid-length brunette hair — which featured blond highlights — did not look to be styled as it was pulled back, with some side-bangs falling around her face.

Still, her famous figure easily stood out the most in the series, as she showcased her enviable curves with a revealing ensemble.

She opted for a black bikini top that featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and her back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her bust, drawing attention to her assets. The tiny cups also revealed just a hint of cleavage.

She paired the bathing suit top with a pair of denim shorts — which she left undone — that also helped to flaunt her figure. The faded-blue bottoms were not extremely tight on the model, but still showed off her curvy hips. Their high-waisted design also drew attention to her toned core.

In the caption, the stunner revealed that her outfit was designed by Revolve, an online clothing company. She also mentioned that she is “really good at building stuff.”

The gorgeous update proved to be quite popular with fans and amassed more than 24,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. Dozens of fans also took to the comments section to compliment the beauty on her figure, good looks, and ensemble.

“Always beautiful and perfect poses,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You can truly make anything look good to be honest,” added a second fan.

“You are the queen, you can do anything beautifully,” a third admirer admitted.

“Beautiful babe,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Lexi has taken to social media to share more than one jaw-dropping post with her fans. Just yesterday, she showed off her amazing physique in skimpy bikini, sending her fans into a frenzy once more, as reported by The Inquisitr. The post received more than 47,000 likes.