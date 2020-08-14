Ashley Alexiss Goes Full Bombshell For Sexy Lingerie Pic

Curvy bombshell Ashley Alexiss added some fire to her Instagram feed on Friday, sharing a sizzling black-and-white photo of herself in seductive lingerie. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model rocked a sexy garter belt bustier — a semi-sheer number complete with underwire cups that gave definition to her buxom assets. She coupled the item with a pair of sheer stockings that reached up to her thighs, turning her side to the camera to show off her voluptuous figure.

Although her shapely chest was not fully visible due to the angle of the shot, followers could notice the low-cut neckline that left plenty of cleavage on display. The demi cups were adorned with a floral lace trim that called even more attention to her busty curves. A strip of lace decorated the front of the bustier, accentuating Ashley’s waist — and emphasizing the difference between her ample bosom and taut midriff.

The gorgeous blonde appeared to be wearing a barely-there thong under the longline bustier, judging by a thin strap going over her hip — which could easily be seen through the gauzy fabric, suggesting the outfit was a two-piece. The thigh bands of her stockings were also embellished with lace, beautifully tying the look together.

Ashley struck a sultry pose, leaning her chest forward as she flipped her hair back. She placed both hands on her thighs, arching her back and seemingly sticking out her bottom for the camera. The alluring posture highlighted her strong thigh and curvaceous rear end, leading one fan to leave suggestive message in the comments.

“Sir Mix A Lot knew what he was talking about… jus sayinq [sic],” quipped the Instagrammer, echoing the thoughts of many of her followers.

Ashley appeared to be having a blast, and was smiling from ear to ear. Her thick locks covered her beautiful facial features almost entirely, allowing only her mouth to be seen. The photo captured her from the knee up, ensuring that all eyes were fixed on her hourglass curves. Her luscious mane was also cut off by the top edge of the picture’s frame, which seemed intent on keeping the focus on her bodacious figure.

The model tagged Love Honey Lingerie as the maker of the eye-popping outfit. Ashley has collaborated with the popular brand in the past, most recently showcasing a racy three-piece ensemble that sent followers into a meltdown. The stunner credited professional photographer Colin Hawkins for the provocative snap, which she accompanied with a flirty caption that immediately got fans talking.

“There is obsessed. I am,” wrote one person, building on Ashley’s own turn of phrase.

Her devoted admirers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot update, rewarding the post with more than 11,400 likes within three hours, as well as 107 comments.

“You are literally divine,” gushed one of her devotees.

“God you are amazing. If @si_swimsuit does not get you in that magazine they are gonna get a strongly worded letter from this guy,” penned another follower. “Keep killin the damn game @ashalexiss!” continued their message, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.