Australian Model Tammy Hembrow Sizzles In A Tiny Crop Top & Spandex

Tammy Hembrow sizzled in the most recent upload shared with fans. The post was added to her page on August 14, and it showed her clad in an all-white outfit. The update was composed of two images that set fire to her feed.

The first shot in the set showed Tammy posed on a long couch that boasted a light pink hue. The piece of furniture was positioned in front of a marble slab, and an oval mirror hung on the wall at her back. A green plant could be seen in the corner of the frame, and the rest of the setting was simple. She stretched her legs out in front of her and rested one foot on the light wood floor. She placed her elbow on the backrest of the couch and used the opposite hand to run her fingers through her curls. Tammy flaunted her fit figure in a smoking-hot two-piece set.

On her upper half, the model sported a curve-hugging crop top. The garment possessed a bright white hue that popped perfectly against her tanned skin. Tammy’s slender arms were covered by the long sleeves, and the clothing had a scooping neckline that flaunted her busty assets. The middle of the shirt was ruched, and it tied with a bow, drawing even more attention to her ample bust.

She rocked a pair of matching spandex on her lower half and the fit was just as tight as her top. The waistband sat snug on her navel, and it helped accentuate her tiny midsection while leaving a portion of her abs on display. Tammy’s toned and tanned legs were also seen in their entirety thanks to its short length.

The second image in the series showed Tammy in the same, skimpy attire, but her pose was altered, and she shot an alluring stare into the camera. She completed her outfit with a pair of white heels from Wildfire shoes. Tammy slicked her long, blond curls halfway back, and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back.

Fans have not been shy about sharing their love for the sizzling shot, and it’s amassed over 175,000 likes and 900-plus comment.

“You are my inspiration Tammy. Love yaaa,” one follower gushed with the addition of a single pink heart.

“You look absolutely amazing Tammy. Your body is goals,” one more chimed in.

“Thank you for the information and I wish you a nice weekend, dear Tammy,” a third social media user commented.