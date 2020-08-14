Nikita Dragun Turns Up The Heat In Cut-Out Crop Top & Thigh-High Boots

YouTuber Nikita Dragun took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new smoking hot snapshots of herself. The influencer has been on a roll with her outfit posts and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

Dragun stunned in a skimpy cut-out crop top that displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. She paired the look with a cream-colored leather corset-style garment that featured a zip going up the front. Dragun opted for semi-sheer white shorts and hotpants of the same color underneath. To complete the ensemble, she wore white thigh-high boots. Dragun accessorized with a jeweled silver choker, a necklace featuring a pendant that read the word “hype,” thick bracelets, and large hoop earrings. She styled her long wavy purple hair down with a middle part and a white cowboy hat on top.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Dragun was captured in front of a plain white brick wall. She raised both hands to her hat and gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes.

In the next slide, the makeup artist was snapped from head-to-toe sitting on a chair. Dragun parted her legs and rested one shoe on its heel. She sported a mouth-open expression and oozed fierceness.

In the third and final frame, Dragun was captured from behind. She raised one foot on the chair and gave fans an eyeful of her booty. Dragun took off her hat and showed off her colorful locks.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 225,000 likes and over 21,000 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 8.1 million followers.

“Ugh this is just your best look and I’m not just saying that bc u know I love the purple hair,” one user wrote.

“YOU ARE PERFECT NIKITA,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“Love you, you are literally the best, love you QUEEN!!!” remarked a third fan.

“I need me a chain like urs, that hype chain is so fire,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Dragun. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a skimpy, tie-dye patterned dress that was slit open down the side. The online sensation accessorized with stylish sunglasses and sported her long, blond and brunette hair down with a middle part. Dragun opted for an ankle bracelet, rings, and necklaces while rocking long, acrylic nails painted with metallic silver polish.