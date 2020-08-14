Instagram Golf Hottie Lucy Robson Flaunts Her Athletic Booty For Latest Video Update

Instagram model Lucy Robson showcased her athletic figure in her latest video update. For the footage, she wore a tight-fitting jumpsuit that accentuated her curvy backside while performing several exercises.

The 25-year-old is known for her prowess on the links, and this clip was aimed at helping golfers improve their game. She was filmed doing eight lower body exercises on her workout mat at home in front of her simulator. Robson rocked a gray jumpsuit that had a low-cut neckline and hugged her curves. The Cal Poly product wore her long blond hair up in a ponytail, and also sported a pair of all-white sneakers and a pendant necklace to complete the ensemble.

The British beauty was recorded from the side while she faced the wall for the routine. Robson started out on all-fours and extended her left leg out as she slowly raised it up. This angle treated fans to a view of her defined derriere. For the next portion of the workout, she jumped in the air while bringing her heels together and then landed in a squatted position.

Robson performed a series of lunges for the next part of the clip, and then switched to a squat variation. In this particular workout she slowly bent her knees and then stood upright while extending her right leg out. The golfer switched to side lunge steps after that where she slid her right foot out and lunged her weight in that direction while bending her knees. She finished the session by performing more squats, and once again her curvy booty was on full display.

In the caption, Robson gave detailed instructions for this routine and said it would help give golfers a longer drive. She added several emoji before uploading the vid on Friday. Many of the model’s 862,000 Instagram followers noticed the eye-catching fitness footage, and nearly 10,000 showed their support by tapping the “like” button. She received more than 160 comments as her replies were littered with fire and hand-clap emoji. Fans thanked Robson for the tips, and complimented her figure.

“I’m doing this now. Can’t wait to crush it on the range later,” one Instagram user wrote.

“My role model,” another responded while adding a fire emoji.

“Could probably watch this all day,” an admirer replied.

“Evidently it’s working!” a follower commented.

