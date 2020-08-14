Alexa Collins Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Low-Cut Crop Top & Skintight Bike Shorts

On Friday, August 14, American model Alexa Collins shared a tantalizing photo with her 1 million Instagram followers. In the post’s geotag, the 24-year-old revealed that she uploaded the picture in “[p]aid partnership with [P]rettyLittleThing,” which is a clothing company.

The photo showed the 24-year-old standing before a bed with a gray duvet in what appears to be her bedroom. Hanging wall art, a desk, and a sequined chair can be seen in the background.

Alexa stood with her back arched and her hips jutted out. She touched the top of her head and focused her gaze on the camera lens, with her lips slightly parted.

She sizzled in a black cropped tank top with undone snap buttons that left little to the imagination. The skintight garment put her ample cleavage and flat midsection on display, much to the delight of her audience. She paired the top with coordinating high-rise bike shorts that accentuated her curvaceous hips and toned thighs. The matching set was manufactured by PrettyLittleThing.

For the casual photoshoot, the blond beauty wore her luscious locks down in a slightly tousled style.

In the post’s caption, Alexa suggested that her ensemble was comfortable and revealed that she had been “packing” to move into a “new house.” She also advertised for PrettyLittleThing by tagging the company.

The picture appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon racked up more than 3,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are so cute. You are a beautiful angel,” wrote a fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“Absolutely magnificent beauty,” remarked another admirer.

“Looks like an angel,” added a different devotee.

“You’re beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with a heart-eye emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Alexa has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. For instance, earlier this week she uploaded a series of suggestive snaps, in which she wore an orange bikini from Escape Swimwear while posing outside on a lounge chair. That post has been liked over 16,000 times since it was shared.