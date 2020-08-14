Madison Beer Rocks White Mini Dress And Takes A Fall In Dreamy ‘Baby’ Video Teaser

Madison Beer's video reminded fans of 'The Truman Show' and 'Alice in Wonderland.'

Madison Beer dropped a teaser clip for her upcoming “Baby” music video, and it sparked a discussion among her fans about what the artistic inspiration for the song’s visuals might be. The 21-year-old “Hurts Like Hell” hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday, August 14 to share the heavenly video snippet with her 20 million followers.

Madison looked divine in a form-fitting white mini dress with a high hemline that showcased her long slender legs. The garment was strapless, and it had princess seams down the front. She glammed up her outfit with a pair of ivory opera-length gloves that featured fluttery feather trim around the arm openings.

On her feet, the “Selfish” songstress wore a pair of towering high-heeled sandals, which were also white. She accessorized her look with a pair of glittering statement earrings, and her brunette hair was styled in an elegant high ponytail with curled ends. Bright lighting brought out the golden highlights in the length of her long locks.

Madison was shown walking into a wondrous room filled with loud birdsong. Realistic depictions of fluffy white clouds and an azure sky covered the walls, floor, and ceiling. There was also a pale sun or moon on one wall. The clouds were slowly drifting as if the room was made of high-definition screens.

Madison’s footsteps echoed on the floor, and she paused to look around her as if she was awed by what she was seeing. Suddenly, an opening in the floor appeared out of nowhere. She gasped as she fell down a long vertical shaft with bricks covering the walls.

The clip included a short snippet of Madison’s new song, which featured dreamy harp music.

“Baby, baby, tell me what’s the antidote,” she sang.

Madison’s teaser amassed over 300,000 likes in the span of an hour, so her fans were clearly excited about the music video, which will drop on August 21. They also took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the sneak peek. A number of them remarked that the clouds reminded them of the fake sky painted on the dome in the Jim Carrey movie The Truman Show. Madison actually referenced the film in a June 30 Instagram post that included a photo of the sky.

The singer’s fall also reminded many of her fans of the rabbit hole scene from Alice in Wonderland, while some admirers thought she looked angelic.

“Ok truman show vibes yes but also got some alice in wonderland vibes too??” read one comment.

“Madison in wonderland,” another fan wrote.

“The truman show vibes,” a third admirer remarked.

“Literally a glowing angel,” said a fourth person.

In a previous social media teaser, Madison was rocking a much different look. She was featured wearing a black leather ensemble with thigh-high boots in a set of two photos.