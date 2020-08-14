Ellie O’Donnell Looks Smoking-Hot In Skimpy Animal-Print Bikini

Ellie O’Donnell had her 1.1 million Instagram fans drooling when she shared a snapshot of herself on Friday, August 14. The British hottie was in Marbella, Spain, and the latest post featured her incredible body in a skimpy animal-print bikini.

In the update, Ellie wore a sexy two-piece that complemented her flawlessly bronzed skin. The top boasted tiny triangle-cut cups that were padded. The coverage of the garment was not enough to cover the entirety of her bust, but that fact did not bother the stunner. A tiny hint of her underboob was seen from certain angles. The plunging neckline displayed a generous amount of cleavage, which delighted many fans.

She wore a pair of matching bottoms that featured a low-cut waistline, highlighting her taut tummy and rock-hard abs. The barely-there swimwear had a waistline that was way below her navel and had thin straps as support, which were tied on the sides of her hips. The piece boasted a high-cut that displayed plenty of skin around her groin area.

In the photo, Ellie was seen standing on a balcony. Behind her showed a stunning view of nature with several tall trees and a glimpse of the sea. She posed with her left hip popped to the side, and her right hand raised to her chest, while her other hand was placed behind her booty. She faced the camera with a serious expression on her face. A filter was added to the picture, which added more warm tones, as well as enhanced its colors and contrast. As a result, her sun-kissed complexion appeared more prominent in the snap.

The influencer tied her long blond hair into a high bun. She sported several accessories such as a pair of big gold hoop earrings, a necklace with a dainty cross pendant, and a watch. She also rocked oversized sunglasses, which flattered her facial features. From what was visible, her nails were also freshly-manicured and painted in a french tip style.

In the caption, Ellie wrote something about being “tanned.” She also shared that her scanty bathing suit was from PrettyLittleThing, tagging the brand in both the post and the picture.

The new Instagram upload earned more than 20,300 likes and upward of 170 comments in less than 24 hours of going live. Many of her online supporters flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where they left compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display. Several others opted to drop a combination of emoji as a form of their admiration for the model.

“You are so gorgeous!” one of her admirers wrote.

“You just look good in everything you wear. Amazing,” gushed another fan.