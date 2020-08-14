Celebrity Fitness Trainer Kathryn Freeman Showcases Her Curves In A Skintight Orange Dress

Celeb trainer and fitness model Kathryn Freeman took to her Instagram account on Friday, August 14 and posted a photo of herself clad in a hip-hugging frock that flaunted all of her assets.

Kathryn stood in front of a green bush dotted with bright pink flowers. She stood tall in the sultry image, in the midst of walking to a waiting black car. She posed from the side, which only served to emphasize her curves. The model looked off into the distance, her mouth slightly ajar.

Kathryn wore a super tight dress that showcased her bare shoulders. The long-sleeved garment flaunted her buxom bust and curved over her curvaceous derriere. The short frock accentuated her long legs, which seemed to stretch on forever. She paired the outfit with open-toed black heels with fabric that covered her ankles. Fans could make out the tattoo on her calf.

As for her jewelry, Kathryn chose to accessorize her look with sparkling chandelier earrings that nearly touched her shoulders. She also wore a silver watch, as well as a ring on her finger.

Her long, dark hair was pulled back in a high ponytail. Her tresses cascaded down her back in waves, almost reaching her backside.

As per her Instagram aesthetic, Kathryn captioned the sexy picture with a motivational message to her fans. This inspirational caption narrowed in on focusing on oneself and their goals and working hard to achieve them.

Kathryn’s ardent followers flocked to the comment section of the post in droves, eager to shower the trainer with compliments and praise for her latest look.

Some loved her footwear.

“Its the shoes for me,” declared one fan, following up their message with four flame emoji.

“Ok shoes,” wrote another social media user, including a heart-eye emoji.

Others were in awe of her beauty and figure.

“TOO GORGEOUS FOR WORDS,” said a third person, punctuating their comment with a drooling smiley face.

“Serving Bawdy!” exclaimed a fourth follower, adding a smiley face with heart eyes, as well as a flame emoji.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram post reached close to 20,000 likes and received over 200 comments.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Kathryn Freeman often shares snapshots of herself modeling in tight-fitting outfits on the social media platform. Recently, she posted an image of herself walking up to a house while sporting another hip-hugging dress. This photo was taken from the side, and depicted Kathryn wearing the black garment that featured white stripes. Her booty appeared to be the focal point of the shot.