‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Wears A Skintight ‘Bond’ Dress While Hitting The Course

Social media star Paige Spiranac wowed her 2.8 million Instagram followers yet again after modeling a skintight mini dress while on a recent golf outing.

The garment was a gorgeous wine red color that not only complemented the pro golfer’s sun-kissed skin, but also added a bright pop of color against the greenery that served as her background.

The outfit appeared to be a mix between an athleisure-inspired style and casual wear. The fabric consisted of soft and stretchy jersey, which offered both comfort and enough cling to flatter Spiranac’s enviable curves.

The dress was sleeveless — a practical choice to allow for full range of motion while hitting shots — and also featured a trendy crew neckline. However, what was arguably the most eye-catching aspect of the ensemble was its very short hemline, meaning nearly all of Spiranac’s long and lean legs were on display.

The Instagram star had tagged the outfit as coming from brand AYM Studio, a label which has a focus on ethically sourced supplies in addition to carbon neutral shipping. The particular design was called the “Bond” dress, once again emphasizing the sultry appeal of both the silhouette and style.

Spiranac kept the rest of her look relatively simple. She opted against wearing jewelry, though a hair elastic was wrapped around her wrist mimicked a bracelet. Her blond locks were styled into a classic blow-out, and were pushed back by a pair of trendy black sunglasses. She also wore a green golfing glove.

In her caption, Spiranac noted that she missed traveling to different golf courses around the country, and asked her followers about their dream golfing locations.

Fans went wild over the sizzling new shot, and awarded the upload over 77,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments in just three hours after posting. A vast majority of the remarks were glowing compliments for the pro-athlete.

“Very very hot in red and beautiful figure honey,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with kissing faces, pink hearts, and perfection hand emoji.

“Goddess,” proclaimed a second, along with several heart-eye symbols.

However, other fans answered Spiranac’s question and revealed their bucket list courses.

“I wanna play Pebble Beach or Augusta… [that] would be the ultimate,” answered one user.

“The golf course you play in,” teased a fourth, concluding the comment with both a winking face and black heart.

This is not the first time that Spiranac has dropped jaws this past week. Just yesterday, she wowed fans after showing off her putting skills in a similarly sultry burgundy ensemble, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.