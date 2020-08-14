Qimmah Russo Shows Off Killer Curves In Skimpy Top And Panties

American fitness trainer Qimmah Russo sent plenty of hearts racing on social media after she posted some revealing new photos of herself on Friday, August 14. The bombshell shared the content with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, and it became a hit just seconds after going live.

The 26-year-old — who is best known for founding and running Q-Flex Fitness — was photographed outdoors for the slideshow, which consisted of four images. Qimmah took center stage in each of the frames as she struck a pose directly in front of the camera.

She exuded both happy and sultry vibes in the series as she switched between smiling and pouting. She also propped her hips out, and directed her soft gaze straight at the camera in most of the images.

Her black hair was parted in the middle and styled into loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Still, it was her killer curves that easily demanded the most attention, as she flaunted her famous figure in a revealing ensemble.

Qimmah rocked a black athletic top that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulder and down her back. The garment did not provide much coverage as it tightly hugged her assets, highlighting her bust. The top’s plunging neckline also exposed a bit of cleavage.

She teamed the sporty top with a pair of yellow and black bottoms that looked to feature fringe edges. The briefs did not leave much to the imagination as they were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut that especially helped showcase her curvy hips, and pert derriere. The underwear also featured double side-straps that drew attention to her slim core.

In the caption, Qimmah shared a lengthy statement with her fans, telling them that she is “grateful” for all of life’s challenges.

“I wouldn’t be who I am today without it,” she added.

The jaw-dropping update instantly received a great deal of support and approval from fans, amassing more than 6,000 likes since going live just 20 minutes ago. More than 100 users also headed to the comments section to compliment the model on her figure, good looks, and ensemble.

“One of the baddest girls on social media,” one fan wrote.

“It’s the caramel skin and jet black hair for me,” a second admirer added.

“You are so so stunning,” a third individual asserted, adding a string of fire emoji after the compliment.

“Yes baby, you killed this,” a fourth person proclaimed.

Qimmah has stunned her Instagram followers with a number of eye-catching images, especially this past week. Just yesterday, she shared another image of herself in a skintight and skimpy workout ensemble that again displayed her fit physique, as reported by The Inquisitr. That slideshow received more than 24,000 likes.