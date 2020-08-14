Josh Martinez Addresses His Alleged COVID-19 Diagnosis And Being Cut From ‘Big Brother All-Stars’

MTV and CBS reality personality Josh Martinez was suspected to be on the Big Brother All-Stars cast for months but reportedly was dropped at the last minute from the roster due to testing positive for COVID-19. These were all just rumors over the last several weeks, but the Big Brother winner is finally speaking out on why he was cut from the coveted cast list, while briefly touching on those coronavirus claims.

Josh caught up with Us Weekly and spoke frankly about being nipped from All-Stars.

“I was supposed to be on the season up until the very last minute. Sadly, things fell through. You know, there’s been a lot of rumors about COVID and all this stuff. To be honest with you, I don’t feel like I need to address or say anything about that. That’s kind of a private matter,” he told the publication. “But it is unfortunate how it happened. I was a lock, I was supposed to be in and it sucks. It’s been really hard to be completely real with you.”

He also said he had been tested for COVID-19 “multiple times” and had either four or five negative results. Josh then admitted that it was embarrassing for him to be accused of not taking the current health crisis seriously.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Back in June, Josh and fellow Big Brother winner Kaycee Clark were slammed for being spotted out partying in Miami amid the pandemic. They were spotted without masks, and many have suspected this is what eventually caused them to not make it onto All-Stars.

“We were healthy. We did not get sick during those times,” Josh claimed to Us.

He then admitted that he didn’t know the situation surrounding Kaycee. For now, The Challenge newbie has not dived into why she didn’t end up being on All-Stars but has said she does not have the coronavirus. Kaycee has urged viewers of Big Brother to be positive on social media this season and to not engage in negativity, something that often happens on Twitter every summer.

Casting rumors for Season 36 of The Challenge now include Josh and Kaycee since they were dropped from the hit CBS series. MTV’s leading franchise is set to begin filming next month somewhere internationally but can be pushed back even further with a location change as well if the pandemic continues to rear its ugly head. BB21 houseguests Analyse Talavera and Christie Murphy are rumored to be on the program as well and might try to align with the veterans.