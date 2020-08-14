Thylane Blondeau Shares Rare Bikini Pic On Instagram

Thylane Blondeau wowed her audience of 3.6 million by adding a sizzling new Instagram snap that saw her in a skimpy bikini. The post was shared with fans on Friday afternoon, and it sent pulses racing.

The snapshot captured “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” lounging outside. The model has been enjoying a tropical trip and sharing photos on her feed, and one of her recent images was tagged in Ibiza, Spain, indicating that she may still be there. Thylane rested her head on a lounge chair that was covered by a white towel as she propped her head up with a sweatshirt. The sky above her was blue, and a stretch of water could be seen at her back. Thylane treated fans to a generous view of her incredible figure while surrounded by umbrellas.

She opted for a bikini that boasted a light purple hue. The color of the garment was the perfect complement to Thylane’s fair skin. The suit tied around Thylane’s back in a halter-neck style, and she showed off her slender shoulders and arms. Thanks to the tiny, triangular cups, Thylane flaunted an eyeful of cleavage — something that her audience certainly didn’t seem to mind. She covered a portion of her stomach with her hand.

The bottom of the suit was just as revealing, and it had thick straps that were worn high on her waist. She wore the suit tied near her hips and only offered a tease of her sculpted thighs. Thylane styled her long, brunette tresses with a side part, and her hair appeared to be wet. The majority of her mane tumbled behind her back and a single loose stand fell over her eye.

The model added several accessories to her beachside look, including a silver chain necklace and bracelet to match. She also wore a gold bracelet on her wrist. Thylane did not add a caption to her post, and let her incredible figure speak for itself.

As of this writing, the photo has been live on her feed for an hour, and it’s already earned over 55,000 double-taps. Hundreds of fans also chimed in to compliment the model on her figure while a few more raved over her beauty.

“You’re far more beautiful than anyone I have seen,” one Instagrammer gushed with the addition of a few red hearts.

“I missing u little queeenn. Thanks for finally posting,” a second social media user wrote.

“You’re so stunning and beautiful!” a third complimented alongside a few hearts.

“She is looking so gorgeous and fresh!” one more chimed in.