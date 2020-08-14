Gabby Allen Sizzles In Pink Bikini While In The Shower

Gabby Allen teased her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Friday, August 14, with a hot new update. The British fitness model and reality TV star took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy — and humorous — snapshot of herself rocking a skimpy bikini while in the shower.

For the picture, Allen struck a sultry pose as she stood in the bathroom. She was in a three-quarter stance with her left toward the camera. She lifted the front leg as she rubbed body wash on her thigh and booty. Allen puckered her lips as if blowing a kiss at the viewer. Her blond hair was pulled back in a casual style.

Allen sizzled in a two-piece bathing suit in a medium pink shade that made her tan complexion stand out. The top featured a straight-cut bodice that wrapped over her chest. It included a single shoulder strap on the left, which was lowered onto her upper arm. The strap had a knotted detail where it attached to the bodice. She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms whose sides included the same knot. Allen pulled the side all the way to her waist, highlighting her toned midriff and baring her hips.

In the caption, Allen revealed that her post was an add for the new range of body washes from Skinny Dip London and Imperial London UK.

The snapshot has attracted more than 9,500 likes and upwards of 40 comments since going live earlier today. Her fans used the comments section to praise Allen’s killer physique and to engage with her post.

“You are literally so gorgeous, Inside and out,” one user wrote.

“You are such a beautiful young lady,” replied another one of her fans.

“Gorjieeeeee [heart-eyes emoji] Your eyes on this!” a third one chimed in.

“Need these with having 3000 showers a day,” added a fourth admirer, likely referring to the current heat wave in England that is causing some of longest stretches of high temperatures since the 1960s, according to the BBC.

Allen recently shared another photo that combined sexy and silly elements. On Wednesday, August 12, she posted a collage that included two photos for a before-and-after post to show the effects of a pasta binge, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. The left snap showed her before bed, after she indulged in “a lovely big bowl of pasta” and the photo on the right showed her the day after. In the “before” shot, her belly was bloated while the in “after” shot her tummy was flat.