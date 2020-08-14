‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Alum Tenley Molzahn Leopold Shares New Pregnancy Photos

Former Bachelor in Paradise contestant Tenley Molzahn Leopold is just weeks away from giving birth to her first child with husband Taylor Leopold. On Friday, the 36-year-old lifestyle blogger posted pictures from her recent pregnancy photoshoot on Instagram.

The mother-to-be announced her pregnancy in March, and fans have been following her journey to motherhood ever since. Her new photos show her holding hands with her husband in a field. Currently 35 weeks pregnant, Tenley carried a wide-brim straw hat and looked amazing in her long pink maternity dress.

She wrote a long caption for her post and stated that the couple “cannot wait” to meet the new baby girl that they have been “praying for.” She noted that it was difficult to choose which pictures to share on social media, and it’s not hard to see why — the three she posted are stunning.

Tenley has appeared on three ABC reality TV shows. She made her debut on Jake Pavelka’s season of The Bachelor in 2010 where she was the runner-up. Later that year, she met contestant Kiptyn Locke on the Bachelor Pad. They dated until 2014, and one year later, she made a temporary love connection with Joshua Albers in Paradise.

After striking out in the love department on television, she finally found the man of her dreams off-camera. According to Bustle, she confirmed that she was dating Taylor Leopold, a product line manager for Reef, in February 2016. They got engaged two years later and started planning their wedding soon after.

Tenley walked down the aisle at a beautiful location in San Marcos, California, on April 27, 2018, according to People. The private ceremony included just 77 people, making it an intimate affair for her close friends and family.

Two years after their beautiful wedding, Tenley and her husband were making plans for their new arrival. She has managed to keep up with posts about her baby bump, frequently sharing pictures and Instagram stories with her 297,000 followers.

Her new post that showcased some of her maternity photos has received over 12,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“You are so beautiful inside and out. Excited for you – your heart is going to explode when you meet her,” one follower commented.

“You two look so perfect for each other. Happy for you, you didn’t need any show to find love. She is blessed to have you guys,” wrote another fan.

Tenley noted in the post that her followers should prepare for maternity photo spam. We’re here for it, and we can’t wait for the baby pics, too.